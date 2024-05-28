‘Pasta for the planet’: PhycoHealth serves up seaweed to UK consumers

PhycoHealth's range of products include seaweed pasta.

Sneaking the healthy stuff back into modern diets

Even with that research, ‘it’s a big leap to start educating people about the benefits of putting seaweed back in the diet,’ says Winberg. ‘When I stood there with bags of seaweed, people just looked at me and scratched their heads.’

Undeterred, Winberg turned to the trick favoured by parents everywhere: sneaking the vegetables in. ‘Pasta for the planet is my personal vision,’ laughs Winberg.

That approach appears to be working. PhycoHealth’s range of seaweed snacks and pantry goods includes pastas as well as muesli, corn chips, nuts and chocolate.

The company has also embarked on the export journey. This is thanks in part to a meeting with presenter and writer Dr Michael Mosley at the BBC World Changing Ideas Summit in Sydney in 2016. The following year, Mosley’s book, The Clever Guts Diet, was published, citing Winberg’s research. PhycoHealth started fielding calls from the UK and Winberg realised the potential of the market.

Austrade’s assistance helped navigate path to export

Getting product into UK stores involved a steep learning curve. This is where Austrade’s support came in. ‘I didn’t know which stores would be right for us,’ says Winberg. ‘We had no idea how the export process worked, what a bill of lading was, or labelling regulations. We pretty much needed help with everything.’

Through Austrade, PhycoHealth started attending international food shows to get exposure to international markets and begin learning how to access them. It also needed help connecting with trusted people and services, including logistics people in the UK.

The Australian Government’s Export Market Development Grant (EMDG) helped PhycoHealth establish UK sales. ‘Export requires steep investment in marketing and the supply of sample products,’ says Winberg. ‘We also needed a person on the ground to raise awareness of our products. We also needed someone to help us get the goods into the UK.’

PhycoHealth sells direct to UK customers and is available in 51 Holland & Barrett stores across the UK.

Free trade agreement opens up wholesale and direct markets

Prior to the Australia–UK Free Trade Agreement (A-UKFTA), the tariff on PhycoHealth’s products ranged from 8 to 10%. Removing that tariff made a significant difference to wholesale sales.

However, it made an even bigger difference for direct customers, says Winberg.

‘We had been selling direct to the customer in the UK so individual customers had to pay fees and duties to collect the package. On £50 worth of product, they could be paying another £30 to get the package. To nurture our customers, we were paying that fee for them but that was not sustainable for us.’

Contributing to global nutrition and sustainability

Ten years on, with the world’s attention on sustainable food production solutions, PhycoHealth has clearly found a global market. The map of retail outlets on PhycoHealth’s website shows pins all over the world.

‘Of course, that’s only step one of where we need to go if we’re going to address global nutrition and global sustainability issues,’ says Winberg. ‘But it feels like a pretty big step from when I stood there with a test tube of seaweed and an idea.’