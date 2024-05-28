PHILIPPINES, May 28 - Press Release

May 28, 2024 Robin: Newly Signed Eddie Garcia Law Good News for Showbiz Workers Very good news for workers in the movie and television industry. This was how Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla described the signing into law by President Ferdinand "Bongbong" R. Marcos Jr. of Republic Act 11996, An Act Protecting the Welfare of Workers in the Movie and Television Industry. Padilla - who made a name as an action star, director and stuntman in the showbiz industry - served as the principal author and co-sponsor of the measure in the Senate. Fellow showbiz personality Sen. Jinggoy Estrada sponsored the measure as chairman of the Senate labor committee. "A very good news came to us today. Eddie Garcia Law is now a law - Republic Act No. 11996. Thank you very much to our sponsor Senator Jinggoy Estrada and to my fellow Senators," Padilla said. [https://www.facebook.com/ROBINPADILLA.OFFICIAL/posts/pfbid02twhthVYBi92xJssJniKdDA5oCiknQiUEgdWf9Lwz97FMoVZxt5ubHtyGzTZdxEwkl] "Long live the Filipino television and film industry. This is for you. Alhamdulillah," he added. In 2022, Padilla filed Senate Bill 450 outlining safety measures and other benefits for showbiz workers. The measure was dubbed the "Eddie Garcia Law" in memory of the beloved veteran actor who died in 2019 following an accident on set. "The bill, called 'Eddie Garcia Law' as a tribute to the veteran actor, is a response to the urgent call of the members of the television and movie industry for the government to provide guidelines for safe and better working conditions for the protection of the workers' welfare in the industry," said Padilla in his bill, which has been consolidated into the new law. With the measure, Padilla expressed hopes of improved work conditions in the industry. Robin: Mabuting Balita para sa Showbiz Workers Ngayong Batas na ang Eddie Garcia Law Napakainam na balita para sa mga nagtatrabaho sa movie at television industry. Ito ang paglalarawan ni Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla sa pagpirma bilang batas ni Pangulong Ferdinand "Bongbong" R. Marcos Jr. ng Republic Act 11996, "An Act Protecting the Welfare of Workers in the Movie and Television Industry." Si Padilla, na sumikat bilang action star, direktor at stuntman sa mundo ng showbiz, ang naging principal author at co-sponsor ng ngayo'y batas sa Senado. Ang kapwa niyang showbiz personality na si Sen. Jinggoy Estrada ang nag-sponsor sa batas bilang tagapangulo ng Senate labor committee. "A very good news came to us today. Eddie Garcia Law is now a law - Republic Act No. 11996. Thank you very much to our sponsor Senator Jinggoy Estrada and to my fellow Senators," ani Padilla. [https://www.facebook.com/ROBINPADILLA.OFFICIAL/posts/pfbid02twhthVYBi92xJssJniKdDA5oCiknQiUEgdWf9Lwz97FMoVZxt5ubHtyGzTZdxEwkl] "Long live the Filipino television and film industry. This is for you. Alhamdulillah," dagdag niya. Noong 2022, ihinain ni Padilla ang Senate Bill 450 na naglilista ng safety measures at ibang benepisyo para sa mga showbiz workers. Pinangalanan itong "Eddie Garcia Law" upang gunitain ang beteranong aktor na pumanaw noong 2019 matapos maaksidente sa set. "The bill, called 'Eddie Garcia Law' as a tribute to the veteran actor, is a response to the urgent call of the members of the television and movie industry for the government to provide guidelines for safe and better working conditions for the protection of the workers' welfare in the industry," ani Padilla sa kanyang panukalang batas - na ngayo'y bahagi na ng bagong batas. Ngayo'y batas na ang Eddie Garcia Law, umaasa si Padilla na bubuti ang mga work condition sa industriyang kanyang mahal.