SIPSP welcomes new police advisors

The Solomon Island Police Support Program (SIPSP) has welcomed the arrival of three new SIPSP advisors from New Zealand (NZ).

The advisors arrived in the country this month and will be deployed as part of the SIPSP for a year.

The advisors will work alongside the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) colleagues in the Learning and Development (L&D) team and as part of the National Crime Prevention Department.

The NZ advisors support and assist the RSIPF staff with all aspects of training and Crime Prevention initiatives to reduce harm and victimization in the community.

Detective Sergeant (Sgt) Simon Woodhams said, “Being on this deployment is a real privilege for me and I am looking forward to the experience and adding value wherever I can. I have always wanted to be a part of a Solomon Island experience but has previously not been the right timing due to having younger children.”

“My three children are now all adults so now is the right time and I am excited to be here. Everyone I have spoken to who have previously been on deployments have all enjoyed the experience and have told me how wonderful the Solomon Islands people are, and I have already experienced that warmth of welcome in the short time I have been here,” Sgt Woodhams said.

Detective Sgt Woodhams said, “I live in Auckland and have 25 years’ experience in NZ Police with half of that time spent in Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) as a detective and then later as a Detective Sergeant. I intend to pass on as much of that experience and knowledge and to assist with development in every way I can. I am an avid sports player and watcher and as I get older, I find that I am now much better at watching sport than playing.”

Sergeant (Sgt) Terri-Ann Sole returns to the Solomon Islands after a deployment in 2019 states, “I feel extremely privileged and grateful to be back here in the Hapi Isles. Everyone has been so welcoming and kind. I am excited to work alongside my RSIPF colleagues again and hope to make a worthwhile contribution to the L&D during my time here.

Detective (Sgt) Darryn Gabb said, “Kia Ora! I have been a Police Officer for 24 years and work for the National Organized Crime Group in Tauranga, New Zealand. I am here to share my skills, knowledge and experience with the RSIPF and assist wherever I can.”

“I also hope to work through new challenges and learn new skills with my brothers and sisters here in the Solomon Islands. I have been here a very short time and have been overwhelmed by the kindness and generosity of the Solomon Island people. There is also no doubt that the Solomon Islands have the best pineapples ever,” Sgt Gabb said.

Left to right – NZ Police Detective Sergeant Simon Woodhams, Sergeant Terri-Ann Sole, Detective Sergeant Darryn Gabb.

RSIPF Press