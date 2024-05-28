MTGPEA SUCCESSFULLY CONDUCTED SPF 2021-2025 SOCIALIZATION AND REVIEW WORKSHOP

The Ministry of Traditional Governance, Peace, and Ecclesiastical Affairs (MTGPEA) has successfully conducted a socialization and review consultation workshop on Strategic Partnership Framework (SPF) 2021-2025 between Government and Churches at Buala, Isabel Province.

The aim of the workshop is to conduct nationwide socialization and review of the current Strategic Partnership Framework 2021-2025 to align peace-building initiatives with Isabel Province Ecclesiastical Institutions with the Government through the Ministry.

Speaking at the opening of the workshop Chief Peace and Reconciliation Officer for Isabel Province Moses Aipuru acknowledged the participants for making an effort to attend the workshop.

He acknowledged the attendance of the participants affirming their commitment as partners in peacebuilding is encouraging, Mr Aipuru added that the workshop focused on fostering deeper understanding on the current Strategic Partnership Framework that the Government has with the Churches.

Moreover, the consultation with stakeholders in Isabel will provide more inputs and information’s for the Ministry to inform the review process.

Also, the workshop is very important because the discussions will center on the review of the framework’s objectives including programs and how best the collaborative efforts of the Government and Churches can be effectively achieved.

He highlighted, the framework outlines comprehensive goals and strategies designed to enhance collaboration between the government and ecclesiastical bodies through the Solomon Islands Christian Association (SICA) and Solomon Islands Full Gospel Association (SIFGA).

He said with the outcome of the workshop it will help the Ministry on the review process. Mr. Aipuru assured the participants that the Ministry will continue to work in partnership with all stakeholders. He also encouraged stakeholders to remain engaged and supportive towards the implementation of the revised framework.

Meanwhile, Selina Taloni on behalf of the participants thanked the Ministry for taking the socialization and review workshop down to rural communities; She says, “The Strategic Partnership Framework (SPF) is very important, and it is a beacon of collaboration, fostering peace, unity, progress and development in the Country”.

Also, she highlights, “This workshop has laid a solid foundation for our collective efforts towards a more harmonious and prosperous Solomon Islands.”

She encouraged MTGPEA to go around the country socializing and reviewing the framework so that every stakeholder contributes to it before the revised document is finalized.

The participants of the workshop are provincial government officials, ecclesiastical leaders, chiefs and community representatives.

MTGPEA Press