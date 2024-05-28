Two-weeks of intensive training for Seif Ples staff concluded

A two-week training designed and organised by Seif Ples with the support of the PNG Child Fund for the Seif Ples Hotline staff and volunteers was successfully concluded last week.

The eight modules covered during the training have been developed to train Seif Ples staff and volunteers who support the work of the SAFENET Hotline on the Minimum Standards and Guidelines and how these should inform and be applied across their work.

After completing the training, Seif Ples staff and volunteers should be equipped with the following:

Have an understanding of the Hotline Minimum Standards.

Knowing their roles and responsibilities related to the hotline services. This is especially important for hotline support staff.

Know and apply basic telephone etiquette.

Understand and know how to apply the SAFENET Minimum Standards for Hotline Services.

Know and apply key interventions for survivors calling the hotline.

Know how to manage high-risk and crisis situations.

Know how to manage high-risk and crisis situations involving children.

Know when and how to get supervision and support.

According to the trainers, the Seif Ples staff and volunteers are now equipped with the necessary skills and knowledge to provide immediate and professional support and service through telephone skills and etiquette, apply a survivor-centred approach through psychological first aid, referrals, and information regarding the SAFENET response to survivors of domestic violence, gender-based violence, and child abuse.

The development of the SAFENET Hotline 132 Minimum Standards and Guidelines has been made possible through generous technical and financial support from Child Fund Australia and Child Fund New Zealand.

Web and Digital Media Officer Trini Taqala Kere assists the participants during the training

Helpline Manager ChildFund PNG Kinime Daniel assisted a participant during the training at the ICT

Seif Ples volunteer manning the Seif Ples Telephone Hotline

RSIPF Press