PM Manele announces regular press conferences to keep nation informed

Prime Minister Jeremiah Manele today pledged his commitment to keep the nation informed of his Government’s plans and activities by holding regular press conferences with the media.

Prior to his inaugural “Meet the Press” session today, Manele highlighted the importance of keeping the nation informed to aware people of their government’s plans and activities while at the same time bringing the government closer to people.

“It is my hope that we will conduct these Meet the Press sessions regularly, to ensure we can update you on government plans and activities on a regular basis so that in turn you can keep our people informed,” Manele told the media.

He said the media plays an important information service to the nation and their role in keeping the government in check is an important duty in a democracy.

“I want to improve our communication with the media right from the beginning of my administration and for now, we will do these sessions on fortnightly basis and review it as we progress,” he said.

The Prime Minister was joined by his Deputy and Minister for Mines, Energy and Rural Electrification Hon. Rodgers Tovosia and Minister for Communication and Aviation Hon. Frederick Kologeto in his inaugural Press Conference.

OPMC Press