PPE Detection Market 2027: Rapid Growth in Asia’s Construction and Manufacturing Sectors Upsurge Growth

PPE Detection Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Type, Deployment and End-user Industry and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The PPE detection market size accounted for $31.3 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $1,979.9 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 78.9% from 2020 to 2027.

PPE detection system verifies if the person is wearing the PPE on the working site or not. PPE kits are for body safety and failing to use these can cause injuries or even death in case of accidents. Thus, many production and manufacturing infrastructures install PPE detection systems at the entrance of the working sites to verify the PPE kits on the body of the workers and to restrict the working without PPE kits to enter the site.

Market Dynamics:

PPE detection market is majorly driven due to strict government and industrial rules to use PPE while working on heavy industrial sites. In addition, healthcare and pharmaceutical industries are rapidly developing. Using PPE kits is mandatory while entering sensitive premises in hospital and drug development & manufacturing laboratories.

Moreover, the PPE detection system developers have made their PPE detection system compatible to operate alongside the existing CCTV setups that are already installed for safety, security and surveillance purposes. However, there are several technical challenges faced by the PPE detection system that are failed to overcome and thus, restricting the system from 100% efficiency in verifying the PPE kits.

Key Points:

By type, the eye, face & head segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2019.

By deployment, the on-premise segment generated the highest revenue in 2019.

By end-user industry, the construction segment generated the highest revenue in 2019.

Key Segments:

The PPE detection market is segmented into type, deployment, end-user industry, and region.

On the basis of type, the market is divided into eye, face & head, hand, body and other. Depending on deployment, it is classified into on-premises and cloud.

By end-user industry, it is segregated into oil & gas, construction, healthcare, food processing and others.

By region, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, Italy and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

Players Running The Competition:

The major players profiled in the PPE detection market include Agile Lab (AIM2), Axis Communications AB, Intenseye, OptiSol Business Solution, Pervasive Technologies, Skyl.ai, System One Digital, Uncanny Vision Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Vehant Technologies, VITech and Wipro Limited. Major companies in the market have adopted strategies such as business expansion and product launch, to offer better products and services to customers in the PPE detection market.

