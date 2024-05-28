Submit Release
Trans Global Group Inc. Reaffirms Merger and Acquisition Relationship with China Hanjiang New Energy Holdings

Shenzhen, China, May 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trans Global Group Inc. reaffirmed its global strategic cooperation and partial equity merger and acquisition relationship with China Hanjiang New Energy Holdings Co., Ltd.

China Hanjiang New Energy Holdings Co., Ltd., through its wholly-owned subsidiary in China, Shaanxi Ankang Hanjiang New Energy Technology Co., Ltd., is the only company in the southern region of Shaanxi Province that has obtained qualifications for the production, research and development, and sales of methanol fuel. The company's methanol fuel filling station is the first methanol fuel secondary station in the country to be constructed and managed in accordance with "Two Standards." The station is equipped with an automated methanol fuel blending facility with a capacity of 200 cubic meters and an annual production capacity of 100,000 tons. Currently, the company mainly operates methanol fuel products with independent intellectual property rights, including: high-clean car methanol fuel (suitable for gasoline engine vehicles); oxygen-containing clean car methanol fuel (suitable for diesel engine vehicles); M100 car methanol fuel; high-clean civil methanol fuel (for stoves); high calorific value boiler methanol fuel, and clean marine methanol fuel, totaling six main products.

Methanol fuel will be an indispensable part of the new energy industry, and there is an expectation for Hanjiang Energy to have a broader market.

