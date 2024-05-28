MPD Seeks a Suspect in an Assault with Intent to Commit First-Degree Sexual Abuse

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sexual Assault Unit seek the community’s assistance in identifying and locating a man who assaulted a woman with the intent to commit a sexual abuse offense.

On Sunday, May 26, 2024, at approximately 3:15 p.m. in the 5200 block of North Capitol Street, Northwest the suspect assaulted the victim and attempted to engage in an unwanted forced sexual act.

The suspect is described as a 25-30-year-old light complexion black male, who is approximately 5’8” to 5’10” in height. The suspect can be seen in the photos below.

Anyone who has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24079415