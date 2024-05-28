MPD Investigating Homicide in Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred in Northwest.

On Sunday, May 26, 2024, at approximately 8:57 a.m., officers responded to a call for a stabbing in the 500 block of Harvard Street, Northwest. Officers located an adult male suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim was transported to a local area hospital for treatment. Despite all life-saving efforts, he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead. The preliminary investigation suggests this offense occurred inside of a residence in the same block where the victim was found.

The victim has been identified as 58-year-old Tommy Hudson of Northwest, DC.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24079205