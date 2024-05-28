Abragames curates over 40 hours of live content with dozens of international guests at gamescom latam 2024

Between June 26 and 30, the public will be able to attend lectures, panels, and roundtables on various topics related to the industry.

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL, May 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Abragames ( the Brazilian Association of Digital Game Developers ) announces its participation in the B2B area of Gamescom Latam 2024 with an extensive program of panels aimed at industry professionals. From June 26 to 30, at the São Paulo Expo (Rod. dos Imigrantes, km 1.5 - Vila Água Funda) in São Paulo/SP, the Association will be responsible for curating over 40 hours of live content, featuring dozens of guests. These include international guests brought by Brazil Games , Abragames' Export Sector Project in partnership with ApexBrasil ( the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency )- as well as prominent names from the national industry and market.On the first day of the event, June 26, which will be exclusive to the B2B market, Abragames will host the “Strategic Alignment of the Game Industry.” This session will bring together representatives from federal, state, and municipal governments to discuss public policies for the gaming sector in a private meeting. During this meeting, the international consultancy Nordicity, invited by Abragames, will present an international perspective on the potential impacts of the Legal Framework for Games on the industry. Additionally, the first day will feature the ‘20 Minutes With’ session, where publishers will take the B2B stage to explain how to do business with their companies. The schedule for these presentations will be announced soon.“The B2B agenda at Gamescom Latam 2024 is a significant milestone for the gaming industry in Brazil and Latin America. By bringing over 40 hours of live content and promoting interaction among professionals from various countries, Abragames fosters the exchange of knowledge, the strengthening of partnerships, and market expansion," explains Eliana Russi, director of Abragames and the Brazil Games project. "This initiative not only highlights the talent and creativity of Brazilian developers but also positions Brazil as an important hub in the global gaming scene.”Among the lectures, panels, and roundtables on various topics with international publishers, investors, and accelerators, the event will offer innovative content such as the impact of Artificial Intelligence on game development. What are the challenges and opportunities for the sector? How do new generative AI technologies contribute to professionals in art, writing, audio, and production? What is the industry’s view on copyright? Gamescom latam will also feature panels on accessibility, aiming to foster discussions on how the industry can be more inclusive through games and to present accessibility tools that expand the experiences of people with disabilities.Among the content sessions at gamescom latam, there will be special panels discussing the environment and the gaming industry, highlighting awareness of climate resilience and reducing the gaming industry's environmental impact. To discuss this topic, the event will feature Chance Glasco from Good Dog Studios, Shayne Hayes from the Arsht-Rock Resilience Center, Lisa Pak from the UN initiative Playing for the Planet, and representatives from Greenpeace.In another must-see keynote, David Alpert, CEO and co-founder of Skybound Entertainment, will share his insights into the rise of gaming culture. The creator and owner of franchises like The Walking Dead will impart part of his vast experience with content across multiple platforms, including comics, TV, movies, video games, and more. Skybound Entertainment, renowned for its global franchises such as The Walking Dead and Invincible, leads in creating universes that become pop culture phenomena. Among other topics, Alpert will discuss how video games have evolved from mere entertainment into a powerful cultural force, transitioning into films, TV series, and other media. He will also delve into the significant impact of games on popular culture and explore the promising future of this intersection between games and other forms of media.Jason Della Rocca, a gaming industry expert and entrepreneur, known for his track record in developing major partnerships and organizing the GDC Play Pitch, will be leading the inaugural edition of Pitch@gamescom Latam. This competition aims to showcase games from Latin American studios to international investors and publishers. In this initiative, five developers from the region have been selected to take the stage and pitch their projects to representatives from major companies. They are: Hyper Dive Studio from Brazil, presenting Dark Crown; Coffenauts from Brazil, presenting Ghostless; Dreams Uncorporated from Colombia, presenting Prisma; Solo Game Studio from Brazil, presenting Project Terror; and Triunfo Game Studio from Brazil, presenting Sina.The extensive list of topics and guests will be divided among the programming of five stages spread throughout the event. Among other subjects, notable topics include the application of VR/XR and other immersive realities in digital games, diversity, the work of game publishers and accelerators, XD (external development), soundtracks, career possibilities, public policies, and much more. Abragames itself will lead panels, addressing specific issues about the national industry. The content will be led by Rodrigo Terra, president of the Association and CTO of ARVORE; Carolina Caravana, vice president of the Association and producer of AIYRA, and Eliana Russi.About AbragamesFounded in 2004 by a group of game development companies, Abragames, the Brazilian Association of Game Developers, emerged as a non-profit organization with the goal of strengthening the national game development industry. Abragames' mission is to coordinate, strengthen, and promote the Brazilian digital game industry through representation and dialogue within both the national and international ecosystems, fostering an understanding of all elements within our value chain. Additionally, Abragames promotes events and partnerships aimed at advancing the state of the art in game development in Brazil.About ApexBrasilThe Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil) works to promote Brazilian products and services abroad and attract foreign investments to strategic sectors of the Brazilian economy. In order to achieve its goals, ApexBrasil carries out several trade promotion initiatives aimed at promoting Brazilian products and services abroad, such as prospective and trade missions, business rounds, support to the participation of Brazilian companies in major international fairs, visits of foreign buyers and opinion makers to learn about the Brazilian productive structure, among other business platforms that also aim at strengthening the Brazil brand.