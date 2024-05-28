Disaster Recovery Centers Open for Memorial Day

AUSTIN -- Disaster Recovery Centers will be open on Memorial Day, May 27, to help Texans apply for FEMA assistance after the storms that began April 26.

FEMA opened centers in Houston and Coldspring to provide one-on-one help to Texans.

Memorial Day hours are: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Center locations:

Harris County

Fonde Community Center

110 Sabine St.

Houston, TX 77007

Spring Branch Family Development Center

8575 Pitner Road

Houston, TX 77080

Leon Z. Grayson Community Center

13828 Corpus Christi St.

Houston, TX 77015

San Jacinto County

Innovation Center

250 Live Oak

Coldspring, TX 77331

For the latest information visit fema.gov/disaster/4781. Follow the FEMA Region 6 X account at X.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.

FEMA’s mission is helping people before, during, and after disasters.

FEMA Civil Rights Office works to ensure assistance is distributed equitably, without regard to race, color, national origin, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. Any disaster survivor or member of the public may contact the Civil Rights Office if they feel that they are the victim of discrimination. FEMA’s Civil Rights Office can be contacted toll-free at 8330285-7448. Multilingual operators are available upon request. For Spanish, press 2.