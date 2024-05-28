Disaster Recovery Centers Open in Harris, Liberty, Trinity Counties

AUSTIN -- FEMA is opening Disaster Recovery Centers in Harris, Liberty and Trinity counties on May 28, to provide one-on-one help to Texans affected by the severe storms, tornadoes, flooding and straight-line winds that began April 26.

The centers are located at:

Harris County

Thomas A. Glazier Senior Education Center

16600 Pine Forest Lane

Houston, TX 77084

Liberty County

Jack Hartel Building

318 San Jacinto St.

Liberty, TX 77575

Trinity County

Trinity ISD Boardroom

101 W. Jefferson St.

Trinity, TX 75862

The centers will operate from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day. To find the center location nearest you go to fema.gov/drc.

Residents in Calhoun, Eastland, Guadalupe, Hardin, Harris, Jasper, Jones, Lamar, Liberty, Montgomery, Polk, San Jacinto, Trinity, Walker and Waller counties can visit any open center to meet with representatives of FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration. No appointment is needed.

All centers are accessible to people with disabilities or access and functional needs and are equipped with assistive technology. If you need a reasonable accommodation or sign language interpreter, please call 833-285-7448 (press 2 for Spanish).

Texans do not have to visit a Disaster Recovery Center to register for FEMA assistance. To apply, homeowners and renters can:

Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov.

Download the FEMA App for mobile devices.

Call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

Visit any Disaster Recovery Center. For locations and hours, go online to fema.gov/drc.

To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.

For the latest information visit fema.gov/disaster/4781. Follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.

FEMA’s mission is helping people before, during, and after disasters.

FEMA Civil Rights Office works to ensure assistance is distributed equitably, without regard to race, color, national origin, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. Any disaster survivor or member of the public may contact the Civil Rights Office if they feel that they are the victim of discrimination. FEMA’s Civil Rights Office can be contacted toll-free at 833-285-7448. Multilingual operators are available by pressing #2 for Spanish.