New Minister Sworn In

CANADA, May 28 - Released on May 27, 2024

Today, Premier Scott Moe appointed Terry Jenson to serve as Minister of SaskBuilds and Procurement, replacing Joe Hargrave.   

"Joe has decided not to run again in this fall's election and has asked to step away from his ministerial role," Moe said.  "He has played a key role in helping advance some of the most significant capital projects we have seen in our province's history, and I thank him for his service and leadership." 

Jenson was sworn in as Minister at a ceremony at Government House today and is entering Cabinet for the first time.  

Honourable Lori Carr, Minister of Highways becomes Government House Leader while Honourable Paul Merriman, Minister of Corrections, Policing & Public Safety becomes Deputy House Leader. 

All other cabinet appointments remain unchanged.

