Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities welcomes signing into law the National Council on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide Act.

Ministry in the Presidency Responsible for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, welcomes the signing of the National Council on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide Act by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The National Council on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (NCGBVF) stands as a crucial pillar in our National Strategic Plan to combat the pervasive scourge of Gender- Based Violence and Femicide that has plagued our communities. The National Council on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide Act lays a firm foundation towards a multi-sectoral approach to gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) in South Africa.

Giving his remarks, President Cyril Ramaphosa emphasised that Gender-Based Violence and Corruption continue to erode the moral fibre of our society, signing of the act reinforces the government’s commitment to prevention and evidence-based interventions on Gender- Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF).

The purpose of the National Council on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide Act is to provide a legislative framework towards — the establishment of the Council as a statutory body, which acts through its board and is responsible for providing strategic leadership on the elimination of Gender-Based Violence and Femicide in South Africa; and provide for a

multi-sectoral and an inter-sectoral approach towards the implementation of the National Strategic Plan at national, provincial and local level and community and other forums; while also affirming a national commitment to building a society that is free from all forms of Gender-Based Violence And Femicide.

A clear call by National Council on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide Act calls on all South Africans to fold their sleeves and collectively fight the scourge of the GBVF pandemic in our society with all stakeholders involved.

The National Council will play a pivotal role in coordinating and monitoring the implementation of both the National Strategic Plan on Gender-Based Violence. It will hold all sectors accountable, fostering collaboration, knowledge-sharing, and awareness until violence becomes unacceptable in our communities.

“Through this bill let us reaffirm our government’s commitment to a future where gender- based violence and femicide (GBVF) are relics of the past. Together, united we can resolve, and create a society that values and protects the rights of all citizens” said Minister Dlamini Zuma.

