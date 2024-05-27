Submit Release
“Only the quality of our journalism can defend us.” Carlos Chamorro and the fight for press freedom in Nicaragua

Carlos talks about how, in the battleground between politics and journalism, there is only ever one winner, and what it means to rely on journalistic credibility in the face of violence and oppression. Nicaragua is facing a deep crisis as its populist leader, Daniel Ortega, seeks to consolidate nearly two decades in power at the expense of civil liberties, human rights, and press freedom.

 

