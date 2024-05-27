RAVE Coffee Gets Wholesalers Buzzing with Direct-to-Roaster Marketplace

Rave Coffee is committed to becoming the leading specialty coffee roaster for wholesale and foodservice in the UK. The new site provides a customised experience to meet the needs of commercial buyers.

Cirencester, UK, May 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







Rave Coffee, the renowned specialty coffee roaster, has launched a standalone website expressly for wholesale and commercial customers. The dedicated domain provides tailored features and enhanced functionality to better serve business clients.

By housing its wholesale operations on an independent subdomain, Rave Coffee can offer an array of specialised resources relevant to commercial buyers. Their plans include videos on commercial brewing techniques, storage and handling guidelines for large-volume environments, sustainability credentials for supply chain transparency, and commercial account management.

Additionally, the purpose-built site enables streamlined ordering and fulfilment processes designed for enterprise-level supply chains. Inventory and shipping integrations allow for scalable demand planning and just-in-time forecasting. Customers also gain access to volume-based discounts, flexible payment options, and dedicated account representatives.

"After consulting our wholesale partners, we determined that a fully independent website with robust ecommerce capabilities was imperative to delivering excellence in the B2B environment," said Danny Guevara, E-commerce Manager at Rave Coffee. "By providing tailored content and rapid consummation, our new wholesale coffee site underscores our commitment to being the UK’s foremost specialty coffee roaster for discerning business clientele."

The launch of the wholesale coffee site aligns with Rave's strategic priorities around penetrating expanding foodservice and hospitality markets. As specialty coffee gains wider adoption in commercial establishments, Rave aims to become the leading wholesale supplier of choice by leveraging its expertise in sourcing, roasting, and brewing.

Wholesale customers can explore products or set up an account to access exclusive commercial rates and options. Rave Coffee has an extremely knowledgeable team that is also on hand to advise businesses on implementing specialty coffee programs aligned to their brand and operations.

Author - Danny Guevara

Email - danny@ravecoffee.co.uk