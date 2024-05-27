From Viola Amherd, President of the Swiss Confederation

AZERBAIJAN, May 27 - His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

On behalf of the Swiss Federal Council and Switzerland’s citizens, it gives me great pleasure to offer my congratulations to you and your fellow citizens on the occasion of this year’s Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan. I would also like to take this opportunity to convey to you my best wishes for a happy and successful future for your country and its citizens.

Respect for international law and the universal principles enshrined in the United Nations Charter remain our best compass in striving towards a world of peace and prosperity.

I am pleased that our two countries continue to enjoy such fruitful ties, which I am confident we will be able to develop and deepen at both the bilateral and multilateral levels in the years to come.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Viola Amherd

President of the Swiss Confederation