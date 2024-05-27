Geojam Ramps Up Marketing for $JAM Token with Major Activations

The leading Web3 SocialFi Platform Teases Upcoming Experiences and Unveils 'Got JAM' Campaign!

Los Angeles, CA, May 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geojam, the pioneering SocialFi AI ecosystem, announced a run of major marketing initiatives for its $JAM. With highly-anticipated token-driven experiences on the horizon in June and beyond, the company is launching several massive experiences along with a "Got JAM" integrated campaign to drive awareness and adoption of the $JAM token and its powerful utility.







"The $JAM token unlocks a whole new world of unique experiences powered by our cutting-edge AI and SocialFi technology," said Sarah Figueroa, Co-Founder and CEO of Geojam. "Our 'Got JAM' campaign will bring attention to the $JAM token, our platform, once-in-a-lifetime experiences, our AI-driven business suite of tools, and more!"

The "Got JAM" campaign will feature high-profile takeovers, including a Times Square billboard and placements in Bloomberg outlets. Teasing an exciting and curious $JAM token, the campaign aims to enliven the community and drive strong interest around Geojam's upcoming activations.

As an early preview, Geojam will host a Consensus after-party with its investors, Expert Dojo and Alpha Transform, in Austin this week, where $JAM token holders can partake in a VIP experience with world-famous DJ group Meduza. This celebratory event demonstrates the type of exclusive, token-gated experiences to come for the Geojam community and its token holders. RSVP to the private event here (access code: MUSIC)!

Enzo Villani, CEO of Alpha Transform Holdings commented, “Geojam’s experiences are world-class, and you can only get them as a JAM token holder.”

“Geojam is building an empire of experiences and activations with some of the most exclusive groups in the world. They’ve been on a roadshow to New York, Coachella, and now Austin. Exciting times for this growing SocialFi platform.” said Brian MacMahon, CEO of Expert Dojo.

The $JAM token is unlocking entirely new models of engagement, experiences, and SocialFi opportunities. The company is just getting started on bringing this powerful new movement to the world.

Stay tuned for more details on some $JAM experiences beginning next month, and to learn more about Geojam and how to join in on the fun, visit www.geojam.com .

