Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Loargys, Pegzilarginase, Date of authorisation: 15/12/2023, Revision: 1, Status: Authorised

The medicine can only be obtained with a prescription and treatment should be started and supervised by a doctor experienced in treating patients with inherited metabolic diseases. The first doses should be given in a location with appropriate medical support to manage allergic reactions.

Loargys is given once a week, as an infusion (drip) into a vein or as an injection under the skin. The dose depends on the patient’s weight; it may be adjusted based on the levels of arginine in the patient’s blood. Regular blood tests are needed to monitor arginine and adjust the dose if necessary.

Patients or their carers may be able to inject Loargys themselves after appropriate training. Before patients can inject Loargys, they must have received treatment for at least 8 weeks and be on a stable maintenance dose. Additionally, their risk of allergic reactions to Loargys must be assessed as low.

Loargys should be used together with other measures to manage the disease, including a low-protein diet, amino acid supplements and any other medicines needed to manage the disease.

For more information about using Loargys, see the package leaflet or contact your doctor or pharmacist.

