Public Enterprises on media reports regarding ongoing internal human resource processes involving departmental employees

The Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) has learnt that the Sunday Independent intends to publish unfounded and baseless claims regarding ongoing internal human resource processes involving departmental employees.

The newspaper, owned by Independent Media, sent the DPE a media inquiry referencing a purported letter by DPE former director-general, Mr Kgathatso Tlhakudi, to the Public Service Commission.

When requested to furnish the DPE with a copy of the said letter so that the department could duly prepare its responses, the Sunday Independent refused to do so, a step that underscores the newspaper’s malicious intent to sow confusion and peddle fabrications to advance political agendas that have nothing to do with safeguarding the public’s interest.

“No ethical and responsible media house will have journalists looking to publish uncorroborated, unverified and malicious allegations of which they even refuse to substantiate the questions they have put to the department for responses,” the DPE said.

“This is one more desperate attempt to confuse the public by misrepresenting the work of the DPE and drag the name of the Minister of Public Enterprises, Mr Pravin Gordhan, into administrative issues that have nothing to do with his role as the political head of the department.”

The following facts must be noted:

Minister Gordhan does not get involved in human resource matters of the department as that is the purview of the acting director-general, who is the administrative accounting authority.

All matters pertaining to staff disciplinary actions are also the prerogative of the acting director-general as directed by the prescripts and framework of the Department of Public Service and Administration (DPSA), which sets the norms and standards to ensure that the state machinery functions optimally, and that such norms and standards are adhered to, among other responsibilities.

In all the processes that involve staff disciplinary actions and other HR matters, the DPE takes its cue from the Public Service Commission.

Independent Newspapers has allowed itself to be used as a platform for politicking by vested interests and disgruntled elements that do not want to see the progress that the DPE has made in rooting out malfeasance in state- owned companies and in efforts to put them on a more sustainable path.

The public should treat any unverifiable information peddled by journalists who do not subscribe to the Press Code with circumspection.

The DPE reserves all its legal rights in this matter.

