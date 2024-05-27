Electoral Commission reminds voters to vote where you are registered

South Africa is four days away from Election Day – May 29. Accordingly, the Electoral Commission reminds millions of South Africans who are expected to cast their ballots in the 7th National and Provincial Elections to vote where they are registered.

The Electoral Commission, which has successfully completed overseas voting, will from Monday start to service South Africans who have qualified for special votes. Special votes will take place on 27 and 28 May, from 9am to 5pm.

The Commission takes this opportunity to remind voters that they can only vote at voting districts where they are registered.

The only voters who may vote outside their voting districts on 29 May are those who have notified the Commission, within the period 15 March to 17 May 2024 as stipulated in the Election Timetable, that they would be away from their designated districts and wished to change their voting location.

According to Section 24 (a) of the Electoral Amendment Act, a voter may vote outside of the voting district where registered but needs to notify the Electoral Commission before voting day during the period specified in the Election Timetable.

Voters voting in the province where they are registered will receive three ballot papers, the national, regional and provincial ballot papers. If they vote outside their registered province, they will only be eligible to vote in the national ballot paper.

Voting on election day, Wednesday, 29 May, will take place from 7am until 9pm. No eligible voter will be turned away; every voter in a queue by 9pm will be assisted.

The Electoral Commission reiterates the call on all voters to check where they are registered to vote, and to bring their identity documents with when voting. Voters can check registration details and confirm the location of their correct voting stations ahead of election day by using the following channels:

Voters who successfully applied to vote at another voting station (Section 24A) must take the added step of checking their voting location at https://registertovote.elections.org.za/voter/section-24a/notitication/… or on the confirmation notification, as this information will not appear on their registration status.

We encourage all 27.7 million registered voters to come out in their numbers and cast their ballots in these historic elections in the 30th anniversary of South Africa’s electoral democracy. Exercising your vote is your right and your civic duty. It’s your democracy; own it!

For media queries:

Please contact Khanyi Nkosi on 084 777 0022, Hlomani Baloyi on 072 902 0737 and Hlengiwe Makhoba on 074 241 7736

For media interviews: Email requests to spokesperson@elections.org.za