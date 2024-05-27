Gauteng Health dismisses attempts to discredit successful elimination of historic surgical backlogs

Gauteng Health dismisses desperate attempts to discredit the successful elimination of historic surgical backlogs

The Gauteng Department of Health has noted the unfortunate desperate attempt to try and discredit the unprecedented and successful intervention of clearing historical surgical backlog. The Gauteng public health system has proven its resilience following the clearing of the 37 000 historical surgical backlogs.

The project was launched in July 2023 on Mandela Day when Gauteng MEC for Health and Wellness, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko challenged hospitals to pledge to eliminate all historical surgical backlogs which had accumulated over time due to various reasons. This led to what became known as the surgical marathon project.

Through the initiative, the Department has managed to address the backlog of 37,000 surgeries within a span of nine months, from mid-July 2023 to 31 March 2024. All patients were discharged with no reported complications.

The implementation of surgical marathons began in the second quarter (July to September 2023), with a total of 11,307 surgeries performed.

Quarter three (October to December 2023) saw an acceleration in the surgical marathons, with 22,112 surgeries conducted. Lastly, in the fourth quarter (January to March 2024), the surgical backlog was completely cleared.

The surgeries encompassed various categories, with general surgeries comprising the majority with over 22,000. Additionally, approximately 8,000 orthopaedic surgeries and over 5,000 cataract surgeries were successfully completed, among others.

It is important to highlight that while the historic surgical backlog has been eliminated, there is a distinction between the backlog list and the waiting lists, comprising of new cases, which is being managed on an ongoing basis as a priority for the department.

As of end of April 2024, there were 38,000 patients on the waiting list which is a dynamic entity that is managed daily. The Department remain committed to ensuring timely access to surgical care for all patients in need. Already 14,000 patients have undergone their scheduled surgeries since the beginning of May 2024 to date. This reduces the number of patients on the normal surgical waiting list to 24 000.

It is important to understand that while the waiting list is continually updated and addressed, the backlog, which represents historical cases, has been effectively eliminated.

“I am immensely proud of the notable achievements we have witnessed in clearing the historic surgical backlog in Gauteng. Last year, on Mandela Day, we embarked on a journey to restore hope and improve access to healthcare for our citizens. The success of this project is a clear demonstration of the inherent potential withing the healthcare system and that more can be achieved with determination,” stated MEC NkomoRalehoko, emphasising that the normal surgical waiting is also receiving attention.

The Department has taken proactive measures to leverage on the lessons from the project such as strengthening partnerships internally and externally by increasing the number of functioning theatres in hospitals thus allowing for an increased capacity to perform surgeries and reducing waiting times.

Furthermore, the Department has embraced the power of technology by introducing an electronic dashboard system that tracks the number of surgeries being performed across all hospitals. This represents a significant step forward in transparency and accountability in healthcare service delivery and will enhance patient care and operational efficiency.

