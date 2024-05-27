Westminster Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash / Multiple Offenses

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 24B1003525

RANK/TROOPER NAME: Trooper Acevedo

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#:802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 05/26/24 - 3:02 PM.

STREET: Vermont Route 9

TOWN: Marlboro

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Macarthur Rd

WEATHER: Sunny.

ROAD CONDITIONS: dry.

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Shawn Hellyar

AGE: 28

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Windsor Locks, Connecticut.

VEHICLE YEAR: 2013

VEHICLE MAKE: Hyundai

VEHICLE MODEL: Sonata

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: totaled

INJURIES: minor - back pain.

HOSPITAL: Brattleboro Memorial Hospital

Passenger: Nikko Udas

AGE: 31

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: UNK.

INJURIES: minor.

HOSPITAL: Brattleboro Memorial Hospital

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 05/26/24, at approximately 3:02 PM, Troopers with the Vermont State Police - Westminster Barracks came upon a motor vehicle crash involving one vehicle at the intersection of Vermont Route 9 and MacArthur Rd, in the Town of Marlboro, Windham County. Troopers identified the operator as Shawn Hellyar (28). Troopers observed Hellyar display several signs of impairment and he was criminally cited for the suspicion of DUI and negligent operation. Hellyar was transported to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital due to his injuries, as well as his passenger.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint - yes.

LODGED - LOCATION: None

BAIL: None

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Windham Criminal Division.

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/30/24 - 8:30 AM

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.