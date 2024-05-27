Westminster Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash / Multiple Offenses
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 24B1003525
RANK/TROOPER NAME: Trooper Acevedo
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#:802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 05/26/24 - 3:02 PM.
STREET: Vermont Route 9
TOWN: Marlboro
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Macarthur Rd
WEATHER: Sunny.
ROAD CONDITIONS: dry.
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Shawn Hellyar
AGE: 28
SEAT BELT? No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Windsor Locks, Connecticut.
VEHICLE YEAR: 2013
VEHICLE MAKE: Hyundai
VEHICLE MODEL: Sonata
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: totaled
INJURIES: minor - back pain.
HOSPITAL: Brattleboro Memorial Hospital
Passenger: Nikko Udas
AGE: 31
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: UNK.
INJURIES: minor.
HOSPITAL: Brattleboro Memorial Hospital
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 05/26/24, at approximately 3:02 PM, Troopers with the Vermont State Police - Westminster Barracks came upon a motor vehicle crash involving one vehicle at the intersection of Vermont Route 9 and MacArthur Rd, in the Town of Marlboro, Windham County. Troopers identified the operator as Shawn Hellyar (28). Troopers observed Hellyar display several signs of impairment and he was criminally cited for the suspicion of DUI and negligent operation. Hellyar was transported to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital due to his injuries, as well as his passenger.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint - yes.
LODGED - LOCATION: None
BAIL: None
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Windham Criminal Division.
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/30/24 - 8:30 AM
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.