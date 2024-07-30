Core Healing Path Partners with Klicks Africa Foundation to Support Autism Awareness in Ghana

Core Healing Path's partnership with Klicks Africa Foundation provides free homeopathic consultations and treatments to children in Ghana.

We hope to bring holistic health solutions to children who need them most. Our goal is to enhance the quality of life for these children and their families by addressing their health comprehensively.” — Melissa Montoya, co-founder of Core Healing Path

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Core Healing Path is proud to partner with the Klicks Africa Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives of children with intellectual disabilities and Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) in Ghana, to support autism awareness and treatment in the region. This collaboration is significant as it leverages Core Healing Path’s expertise in holistic and homeopathic treatments to provide much-needed care and education to children and families affected by ASD.

As part of this initiative, Core Healing Path will offer free homeopathic consultations and treatments to children in need, helping them and their families manage the challenges associated with ASD. Homeopathy, known for its gentle and individualized approach, can be particularly beneficial for children with autism by addressing their unique symptoms and overall well-being. This approach helps to alleviate behavioral issues, improve communication skills, and enhance social interactions.

In addition to direct treatments, Core Healing Path will provide educational resources and training to local healthcare practitioners in Ghana. This training will empower local practitioners with the knowledge and skills needed to continue providing holistic care, ensuring a sustainable impact on the community.

“We are dedicated to making a positive impact beyond our local community,” said Melissa Montoya, co-founder of Core Healing Path. “Through this partnership, we hope to bring effective, holistic health solutions to children who need them the most. Our goal is to enhance the quality of life for these children and their families by addressing their health comprehensively.”

To support this cause, Core Healing Path is hosting a fundraising campaign. Donations can be made through their website, with all proceeds going towards the Klicks Africa Foundation’s projects. These funds will be used to enhance the foundation's capacity to deliver vital services and support to children with autism and their families in Ghana.

Core Healing Path is a holistic health clinic based in Toronto, offering homeopathy, holistic nutrition, flower essences, and Schuessler salts. Founded by Mihaela Rusu and Melissa Montoya, the clinic is dedicated to providing true-to-you healing solutions that address physical, mental, and emotional well-being.

For more information, visit https://www.corehealingpath.com/

Mihaela Rusu

+1 (416) 828-5642

mihaela@corehealingpath.com

Melissa Montoya

+1 (647) 671-1619

melissa@corehealingpath.com



