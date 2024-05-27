Disruption for Reconciliation in Action: AI Adoption as a Pathway to Inclusion

A feature panel at this year’s Indigenous Partnerships Success Showcase, June 5th and 6th in Vancouver, will discuss how reconciliation and emerging technologies can work in tandem

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Indigenous Partnerships Success Showcase (IPSS), is excited to announce a groundbreaking panel discussion titled "Indigenous Data Sovereignty and Digital Equity: Ongoing Lessons from the Adoption of AI Technologies," scheduled for June 5th, 2024.



Featuring prominent Indigenous technology figures, Natiea Vinson, CEO of the First Nations Technology Council and James Delorme, CEO of Indigelink Digital Inc., the discussion will delve into the transformative potential of AI in bridging the digital divide for Indigenous communities and highlight how Indigenous inclusion in AI is a pivotal test case for reconciliation in action across Canada.

The fifth annual showcase is scheduled for June 5 – 6 at the Vancouver Convention Centre (West Building), with the support of GCT Global Container Terminals as the event’s patron sponsor, alongside digital sponsor TELUS and sponsors Enbridge, Beedie, LNG Canada, PCI Developments, and Woodfibre LNG.

Christy Morgan, Reconciliation Strategy Manager at TELUS and panel moderator, highlighted the need for systemic solutions. "We're approaching a critical junction where technology can either perpetuate inequities or be a tool for genuine empowerment.” Morgan is a member of the Secwepemc (Shuswap) Nation. She added, “As Indigenous Peoples, we want to transform systems for future generations, while leveraging technology to preserve and transmit Indigenous culture and values."

TELUS is the first and only company in Canada to publicly commit to incorporating Indigenous perspectives into their AI and data ethics strategy.

"Discussions about AI are not just for technical experts. These technologies affect everyone, and meaningful inclusion matters," said Justin Watts, a software engineer who leads AI strategy at TELUS. "The AI community needs to thoughtfully integrate Indigenous Ways of Knowing and values into our projects, and must work with Indigenous leaders and everyday users to demonstrate that reconciliation and innovation can work in tandem."

These insights come amid growing concerns over the equity and accessibility of technology, with Indigenous perspectives being missed in the rapid advancement of digital tools.

The panel will also explore practical applications of AI that respect and integrate Indigenous knowledge systems and how to address concerns over cultural property and data sovereignty.

The panel discussion is part of the broader conference theme, "Reconciliation in Action," which aims to foster real-world applications of reconciliation through partnerships. This event is a call to action for industry leaders, policymakers, and community advocates to join in a united effort to ensure that the technological future includes and benefits all.

Aaron Pete, host of the Bigger Than Me podcast, will emcee this year’s showcase, and Melanie Mark, former BC Cabinet Minister, will emcee the conference dinner on June 5th.

Natiea Vinson:

"We are at a moment where Indigenous voices can still play a pivotal role in the creation of emerging technologies," expressed Natiea Vinson, CEO of the First Nations Technology Council. "Integrating Indigenous epistemologies and value systems into AI can positively influence and enhance our technological landscape. A future that overlooks these perspectives is a missed opportunity for both Indigenous communities and society as a whole."

James Delorme:

"AI is a tool but it can be so much more than that. Its impact can be profound when aligned with the priorities of Indigenous communities," commented James Delorme, CEO of Indigelink Digital Inc. "It's about transforming AI into a platform that genuinely supports social development, housing, water rights, and more, through respectful and robust partnerships between communities and industry."

Margareta Dovgal:

"Disruptive technologies often carry the risk of deepening existing divides. However, there's a feasible pathway in which AI adoption not only mitigates these risks but also serves as a catalyst for empowerment," said Margareta Dovgal, Event Lead. "This approach enables Indigenous peoples and partners in the public and private sectors to harness these tools to close the connectivity gap, enhance access to vital technology infrastructure, and integrate Indigenous values into the expanding landscape of knowledge production and transmission shaped by AI."