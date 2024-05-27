From mentees to mentors: OSCE trains women in energy to guide the next generation

As part of its ongoing efforts to empower women in the energy transition, the OSCE organized a Training of Trainers (ToT) on how to become effective mentors. The event took place on 14 May in Tashkent, Uzbekistan and was organized in partnership with the Global Women’s Network for the Energy Transition (GWNET).

The “Mentorship Mastery” course was designed to equip former mentees with the essential skills and knowledge to become successful mentors for the upcoming second edition of the OSCE Empowering Central Asian Women in Renewable Energy Mentoring Programme.

Around 20 participants attended the training, including 10 mentees from four participating States in Central Asia. They engaged in various sessions that focused on the principles of effective mentorship, strategies for overcoming common mentorship challenges, and techniques for fostering an inclusive and supportive mentoring environment. The interactive training combined theoretical concepts with practical case studies, role-playing exercises and real-life examples. Former mentors were also invited to share their advice and experiences with future mentors.

“Witnessing our former mentees advance in their careers and be ready to take ownership of the project's mentoring programme to support other women in the region in driving the energy transition is a significant achievement,” said Giulia Manconi, Project Manager and Senior Energy Security Adviser.

During the training, mentees highlighted the importance of women’s leadership in the energy sector, emphasizing that their involvement can drive innovation and sustainability in the region.

“The knowledge and skills gained in this training session will not only help us in our personal and professional growth but will also empower us to support the next generation of mentees, which will have long-lasting impact in the region,” said Aigul Kussaliyeva, Managing Director of AIFC Green Finance Centre from Kazakhstan.

By the end of the course, participants reported a significant increase in their confidence and ability to serve as effective mentors.

The Training of Trainers was organized within the framework of the OSCE Project on Promoting women’s economic participation in the energy sector for energy security and sustainability in Central Asia, co-financed by Austria, France, Germany, Italy, Norway, and Poland.