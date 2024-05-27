Submit Release
State Police Investigate Double Fatal Crash In Cecil County

(North East, MD) – Maryland State Police are actively investigating a double fatal crash that occurred last night in Cecil County.

The deceased is identified as Virginia Thomas, 61, of North East, Maryland. Thomas was the passenger in a Toyota Camry. She was transported from the scene by Maryland State Police Aviation Command to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center where she was later pronounced deceased. 

The identity of the second deceased victim is being withheld pending next of kin notification. She was the passenger in a BMW 528 involved in the crash.

The preliminary investigation indicates that shortly before 9:00 p.m. last night a Toyota Camry was traveling westbound on Route 40 in the left turn lane. While attempting a left turn onto Wells Camp Road, the Toyota was struck by a BMW 528 traveling eastbound on Route 40.

The driver of the Toyota Camry is identified as Mark Thomas, 54, of North East. He was transported by Maryland State Police Aviation Command to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center for treatment of his injuries.

The driver of the BMW 528 is identified as Antunez Darling, 28, of Elkton. Darling was transported by EMS personnel from Cecil County to Christiana Hospital for treatment. 

Maryland State Police from the North East Barrack were assisted by deputies from the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Elkton Police Department.  MDOT State Highway Administration personnel also responded to assist with the road closure.

The investigation continues..

