Submit Release
News Search

There were 619 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 391,874 in the last 365 days.

Dr. Scott Diamond Joins Utah Gastro in St. George

Now Accepting New Patients for Faster Appointments

St. George, UT, May 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Utah Gastroenterology welcomes the addition of Dr. Scott Diamond, a board certified professional who treats all gastrointestinal diseases, including Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD), GERD, liver disease and colon cancer.

Dr. Diamond is board certified in Internal Medicine, received his undergraduate degree from Ohio State University, and his medical degree from Nova Southeastern University College of Osteopathic Medicine. He completed his residency at University of Louisville Hospital and his fellowship at Valley Hospital Medical Center.

“Gastroenterology, the best field in medicine, appeals to me because I get to develop longitudinal relationships with patients coupled with interventional and diagnostic procedures,” Dr. Diamond says. “In our field, we provide services that drastically improve someone’s quality of life and can actually prevent serious disease with the most up-to-date, evidence-based treatments.”

Utah Gastroenterology is part of GI Alliance – the premier physician-owned and -led network of gastroenterology practices in the U.S. Dr. Diamond will work to provide the best patient care for St. George residents.

Utah Gastro is at 368 E. Riverside Dr., Suite A, St. George, UT, and is open Monday through Friday, 8am to 5pm. Call 435-673-1149 or visit utahgastro.com to schedule an appointment today.

For more information, or to interview Dr. Diamond contact:

Joe E Carmean

(410) 845-0715

joe@punchingnungroup.com

Attachment 


Joe E Carmean
GI Alliance
410-845-0715
joe@punchingnungroup.com

You just read:

Dr. Scott Diamond Joins Utah Gastro in St. George

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more