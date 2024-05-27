STATEMENT OF SENATOR JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA ON THE SIGNING OF THE EDDIE GARCIA LAW

27 May 2024

The enactment into law of Republic Act No. 11996, "An Act Protecting the Welfare of Workers in the Movie and Television Industry" also known as the "Eddie Garcia Law" is a significant milestone in protecting and promoting the welfare of industry stakeholders.

Finally, we have a law that ensures better safety and working conditions for industry workers, regulates working hours, mandates welfare benefits, provides insurance coverage, and grants the right to collective bargaining. Additionally, it paves the way for the creation of a Movie and Television Tripartite Council to facilitate dialogue and improvements in the industry.

Ngayon, may malinaw at makatarungan na mga patakaran na magbibigay na ng proteksyon sa kapakanan at karapatan sa trabaho ng mga manggagawa sa TV at movie industry.

Nagpapasalamat ako sa lahat ng sumuporta at nagtrabaho para maging ganap na batas na ito, lalong lalo na kay Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Hindi lamang ito isang batas kundi isang simbolo ng pagmamalasakit at pagpapahalaga sa buhay at kapakanan ng mga nag-aambag sa entertainment industry.

In honoring the memory of Eddie Garcia, a name synonymous with excellence, his enduring legacy is now enshrined in this groundbreaking legislation.