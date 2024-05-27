Congratulatory Letter from President Tharman Shanmugaratnam to President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam To Lam

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam has written a congratulatory letter to President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam To Lam upon his election on 22 May 2024. The text of the letter is appended.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

27 MAY 2024

27 May 2024

His Excellency To Lam

President

Socialist Republic of Vietnam

Your Excellency,

On behalf of the people of Singapore, I extend my warmest congratulations on your appointment as President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

Vietnam has made impressive socio-economic strides over the last few decades. Under your able leadership, I am confident that Vietnam will continue to develop and grow from strength to strength.

Singapore-Vietnam relations have deepened over the years, spanning trade and investment, security and defence, and human resource development. Our partnership expanded into emerging areas like renewable energy, digital transformation, carbon credits, and innovation. We also work closely at regional and international fora, especially in ASEAN.

I look forward to working closely with you as our countries work towards elevating relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. In this regard, I would like to take this opportunity to invite you to make a State Visit to Singapore at your earliest convenience.

I wish you every success in your new role as President.

Yours sincerely,

THARMAN SHANMUGARATNAM