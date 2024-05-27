UTM students developed business strategies for a high and new technology company

MACAU, May 27 - The Macao University of Tourism (UTM) continues to offer entrepreneurship course, aiming to cultivate an innovative and entrepreneurial mindset with practical skills among students. This academic year, students who enrolled in the entrepreneurship course under the Hotel Management degree programme undertook an industrial project with Ms Judy Wong, founder of Robi3 Robotics, in collaboration with Merit Smart Technology. Their goal was to research and develop applications for the company's latest hologram and interactive projection technologies, specifically for tourism and hospitality sectors in Macao.

The project focused on identifying potential business opportunities for these technologies with major hotel operators, aiming to enhance tourist experiences and meet the hospitality industry's needs. Upon completion, the students presented their market research findings, industry analysis reports and identified potential business opportunities. They also proposed viable business models for Robi3 Robotics, aimed at facilitating the commercialisation of their hologram and interactive projection technologies.

Dr Fernando Lourenço, the facilitator of the Entrepreneurship course, aims to create significant learning opportunities for students, allowing them to engage in real-world business scenarios. By simulating the role of entrepreneurs, students were challenged to develop business strategies and models based on cutting-edge technologies. This project informs Macao students to look beyond local markets to places like the Greater Bay Area and mainland China at large, where they can identify new technological advancements and apply their entrepreneurial skills to create opportunities for future startups.