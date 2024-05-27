Canada's Electric Vehicle Battery Supply Chain Sector and Competency Profiles

CALGARY, Alberta, May 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECO Canada, a leading organization dedicated to advancing environmental careers and the environmental workforce, has released its latest research findings on Canada's Electric Vehicle Battery Supply Chain. The demand for electric vehicles (EVs) is growing worldwide, and Canada has a chance to be a world leader in the sector. Countries including Canada are setting ambitious targets to transition to zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) including EVs in pursuit of emission reduction and achieving net zero goals. Market and investment trends, both global and domestic, suggest an opportunity to maximize the value of Canada’s battery production supply chain and meet the growing demand for EVs.



Canada is the only country in the Western Hemisphere with known reserves of all the raw materials necessary to manufacture EV batteries and has ample mining expertise and strong environmental, social, and governance (ESG) credentials.

In the Canadian context, the emergence of the EV battery supply chain signifies a strategic opportunity to position the nation as a leader in clean energy innovation. However, Canada’s potential leading position is not solidified with the domestic EV battery supply chain facing significant gaps. Underscoring this potential is the need for a highly skilled and adaptable workforce. This sector profile provides a comprehensive overview of the Canadian EV battery supply chain with a focus on the workforce, exploring key trends, challenges, and opportunities shaping the future of this burgeoning industry.

This report, based on secondary research and stakeholder interviews, aims to shed light on the crucial role of human capital in driving forward the transition to electric mobility and ensuring a sustainable energy future for generations to come.

“The consequences of climate change are unprecedented for our population, the environment, and our economy. By supporting research and reports like the one from ECO Canada, we are working together to face the challenges of today and tomorrow. These findings in the environmental sector will help us to address labour shortages and to achieve Canada’s goal of a net zero economy.” - Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages

Report insights:

The overview of national and global trends in the EV battery supply chain.

Identification of critical occupations and skills required in the sector.

Insights from EV sector employers regarding barriers, workforce demands, and hiring challenges.



These insights are crucial for policymakers, industry leaders, and environmental professionals, offering actionable data and strategic guidance to navigate the rapidly evolving EV industry landscape.

For more information on Canada's Electric Vehicle Battery Supply Chain Sector Profile and to access the full report, visit Canada's Electric Vehicle Battery Supply Chain Sector Profile | ECO Canada

Simultaneously with the publication of this report, ECO Canada’s research team has developed an interactive tool focused on career pathways in the EV Battery Supply Chain Sector. The objective is to help professionals and employers to gain a better understanding of each job level and category, illuminating the growth path for every position. This visual map of occupations highlights the interconnection between occupations sharing skills and knowledge that could be employed in either role, facilitating mobility within the job market, and in the EV Battery Supply Chain Sector in particular.

Discover the visual map here: Explore your career opportunities in the EV Battery Supply Chain Sector | ECO Canada

Complementary to these two resources and considering the skills transition or new skills required for this industry, ECO Canada has also published new Competency Profiles for key occupations involved in Mining, Battery Production, EV Production, and Recycling & Recovery.

Consult the Competency Profiles here: Competency Profiles | ECO Canada

These resources publication was made possible through the support of the Government of Canada’s Sectoral Workforce Solutions Program.

“The opinions and interpretations in the publication are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of the Government of Canada.”

About ECO Canada:

ECO Canada is the steward of the Canadian environmental industry. From job creation and wage funding to training and labour market research – we champion the end-to-end career of an environmental professional. We aim to promote and drive responsible, sustainable economic growth within the industry while ensuring that environmental care and best practices are priorities. Over the past 30 years, we have forged academic partnerships, tools, and research to train and certify environmental job seekers and help fill the labour market.

We work alongside government, policymakers, academia, students, employers, professionals, industry, and international audiences to ensure we support Canada as a global leader in innovative workforce solutions and job creation. We remain the go-to source in the environmental labour market; our research provides unmatched statistics and analysis on the industry's economic and labour trends that identify workforce gaps.

