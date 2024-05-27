[Latest] Global Dried Fruits Market Size/Share Worth USD 17.6 Billion by 2033 at a 5.9% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Dried Fruits Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 7.1 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 7.5 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 17.6 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 5.9% between 2024 and 2033. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Sun-Maid Growers of California, Dole Food Company Inc., Bergin Fruit and Nut Company, Paradise Fruits Solutions GmbH & Co. KG, Olam International Limited, Graceland Fruit Inc., Traina Foods, Sunbeam Foods Pty Ltd., Decas Cranberry Products Inc., Sun Valley Raisins Inc., Del Monte Foods Inc., Royal Nut Company, National Raisin Company, California Dried Fruit Inc., Traina Foods, Bella Viva Orchards, Sunsweet Growers Inc., Kiantama Oy.

Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Dried Fruits Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Apricots, Dates, Raisins, Figs, Berries, Others), By Application (Bakery and Confectionery, Dairy and Frozen Desserts, Breakfast Cereals, Beverages, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033"

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Dried Fruits Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 7.1 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 7.5 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 17.6 Billion by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 5.9% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.”

Dried Fruits Market: Overview

Dried fruits are dehydrated to extend their shelf life and enhance flavor. They lose water but retain nutrients such as fiber, nutrients, and minerals. This preservation process produces easy, healthy snacks that are commonly used in culinary endeavours and as standalone snacks because of their sweet flavor and soft texture.

Growing customer preference for nutritious and organic snacking is driving up demand for dried fruits as healthier alternatives to processed munchies. Furthermore, the growing popularity of a plant-based diet and vegan lifestyles has increased the demand for dried fruits as handy and tasty plant-based sources of micronutrients.

In addition, the movement towards healthy eating and clean-label goods has increased demand for less processed dried fruits that include no chemicals or chemicals. The growing understanding of the health advantages of dried fruits, including their high fiber, vitamin, and antioxidant levels, has broadened their market beyond typical snack foods to encompass a wide range of culinary uses in baked products, grains, trail mixes, and salads.

These patterns imply an optimistic prognosis for the global dried fruits industry, with ongoing growth expected in the coming years.

By type, raisins segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. Raisins dominate the dried fruit industry owing to their wide popularity, diversity in culinary applications, extended shelf life, organic sweetness, and high nutritional content, which includes fiber, nutrients, and minerals, resulting in a popular option among both consumers and food makers.

By application, the dairy and frozen desserts segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. Dairy and frozen desserts dominate the dried fruits market because they may be used as toppings, mix-ins, or flavorings to improve their flavor, texture, and nutritional content, while also providing customers with a quick and adaptable snack or treat alternative.

Europe dominates the dried fruit market owing to the continent’s preference for nutritious and natural snacks, diverse culinary traditions that incorporate dried fruit, widely recognized supply chains, widespread adoption of dried fruits in food production, and efforts promoting sustainable development and ethical sourcing practices.

National Raisin Company has established itself as the most significant independent producer, processor, and transporter of dried fruits in the US.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 7.5 Billion Projected Market Size in 2033 USD 17.6 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 7.1 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 5.9% CAGR Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Key Segment By Type, Application and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

CMI has comprehensively analyzed the Global Dried Fruits market . The driving forces, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and key trends have been explained in depth to depict in depth scenario of the market. Segment wise market size and market share during the forecast period are duly addressed to portray the probable picture of this Global Dried Fruits industry.

The competitive landscape includes key innovators, after market service providers, market giants as well as niche players are studied and analyzed extensively concerning their strengths, weaknesses as well as value addition prospects. In addition, this report covers key players profiling, market shares, mergers and acquisitions, consequent market fragmentation, new trends and dynamics in partnerships.

Dried Fruits Market: Regional Analysis

By region, Dried Fruits market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa. Europe dominated the global Dried Fruits market in 2023 with a market share of 40.1% and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033.

European customers have an intense need for healthy and natural food goods, and dried fruits are viewed as nutritious and easy snacks or components for a wide range of culinary uses. The region’s priority for health and wellbeing, along with increased knowledge of the advantages of dried fruit such as their high fibre, nutrient, and antioxidant value, leads to their appeal among health-conscious consumers.

Furthermore, Europe’s rich culinary traditions and diverse population generate demand for a wide range of dried fruits from many countries and cultures. This range of product offerings responds to the tastes of diverse customer segments while also contributing to the market’s overall growth.

In addition, customers may easily get dried fruits due to the region’s well-established supply chains and retail facilities through supermarkets, specialty stores, and online channels. Also, the increasing use of dried fruits as components in the food production industry contributes to market growth.

Dried fruits are used by European food makers to improve the flavour, texture, and nutritional content of a variety of items such as cereals, snacks, pastries, sweet items, and dairy products.

In addition, initiatives in Europe that promote sustainable agriculture and ethical sourcing methods help to increase the dried fruit business. Consumers are becoming more concerned about the ecological and social effects of their food purchases, resulting in an affinity for dried fruits that originate from sustainable sources and are ethically produced.

In general, Europe’s cultural tastes, health awareness, gastronomic diversity, strong distribution channels, and conservation efforts all contribute to the region’s dried fruit market expansion.

List of the prominent players in the Dried Fruits Market:

Sun-Maid Growers of California

Dole Food Company Inc.

Bergin Fruit and Nut Company

Paradise Fruits Solutions GmbH & Co. KG

Olam International Limited

Graceland Fruit Inc.

Traina Foods

Sunbeam Foods Pty Ltd.

Decas Cranberry Products Inc.

Sun Valley Raisins Inc.

Del Monte Foods Inc.

Royal Nut Company

National Raisin Company

California Dried Fruit Inc.

Traina Foods

Bella Viva Orchards

Sunsweet Growers Inc.

Kiantama Oy

Hadley Fruit Orchards

Tropical Foods LLC

Others

The Dried Fruits Market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Apricots

Dates

Raisins

Figs

Berries

Others

By Application

Bakery and Confectionery

Dairy and Frozen Desserts

Breakfast Cereals

Beverages

Others

By Nature

Slices & Granulates

Powders

Whole Dried Fruits

By Form

Native

Modified

By End-user

Individual

Food Service Providers

Food Processing Industry

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

