Delos Banking Partners with XCAP Network and Rainfin to Boost Financial Services with Tokenized Bank Deposits

LONDON, LONDON, UK, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an era where digital transformation is reshaping traditional banking, Delos Banking is at the forefront, leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance customer experience and financial security. In partnership with XCAP Network and Rainfin, Delos will offer tokenized bank deposits, a secure and efficient method of managing deposits through blockchain technology. This initiative will also introduce innovative yield products, providing customers with new opportunities to grow their wealth.

Expertise Driving Innovation

Sean Emery and Stephen Pratt bring unparalleled expertise and vision to this venture. Sean Emery, co-founder of XCAP Network, has been instrumental in developing blockchain-based financial solutions that are both robust and scalable. Stephen Pratt, founder and owner of CAEP, further underscores his capability to drive this ambitious project to success with his extensive experience in financial services.

“By harnessing the power of the XCAP network, we aim to create a secure and efficient ecosystem for the distribution of next-level flexible treasury management products. This partnership underscores our shared commitment to driving innovation and delivering value to our customers in an ever-evolving financial landscape building the next generation of Digital Institutional Banking solutions” says Alex Michael, Chief Business Development Officer at Delos Banking.

Empowering Customers with New Financial Tools

The introduction of tokenized bank deposits and yield products will empower Delos customers with greater flexibility and control over their finances. Tokenized deposits will offer enhanced security and transparency, while the new yield products will provide competitive returns, making it easier for customers to achieve their financial goals.

"We are excited to collaborate with Delos in bringing these innovative financial solutions to market," said Sean Emery, Co-Founder of XCAP Network. "Our combined expertise will enable us to deliver unparalleled value and security to Delos customers."

About Delos Banking

Delos Financial trading as Delos Banking is a leading provider of digital institutional banking solutions, allowing corporate and institutional clients to seamlessly transact and convert between their fiat and digital asset balances, serving more than 80 jurisdictions globally. The company is headquartered in Athens with offices in London, Vancouver, Barcelona and Costa Rica.

About XCAP Network

XCAP Network is a pioneering fintech company specialising in blockchain-based financial products and services. Co-founded by Sean Emery, XCAP Network is committed to driving innovation and enhancing the digital financial ecosystem.

About CAEP

CAEP, founded and owned by Stephen Pratt, is a premier financial services firm offering expert advice and innovative solutions to clients worldwide. With a focus on strategic growth and financial excellence, CAEP continues to set new standards in the industry.

About Rainfin

Rainfin is a premier fintech platform that provides cutting-edge financial solutions to a diverse range of clients. With a focus on security, efficiency, and customer satisfaction, Rainfin continues to set new standards in the fintech industry.