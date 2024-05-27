Robotic Process Automation Market Report 2027: Growth Projections at a CAGR of 36.4% and Emerging Players

Robotic Process Automation Market

The global RPA market grows due to organizations adopting the technology for improved performance and cost-effective operations.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global robotic process automation industry generated $1.63 billion in 2019, and is estimated to garner $19.53 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 36.4% from 2020 to 2027.

Robotic Process Automation (RPA) refers to the use of software robots (bots) or artificial intelligence (AI) workers to automate repetitive tasks typically performed by humans in business processes. These tasks can range from simple data entry and retrieval to more complex actions such as invoice processing or customer service interactions. RPA software robots are programmed to mimic a human's actions when interacting with digital systems, such as clicking buttons, entering data into forms, or copying and pasting information between applications.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4381

RPA aims to streamline workflows, increase efficiency, reduce errors, and free up human workers to focus on more valuable and creative tasks. RPA can be particularly useful in industries like finance, healthcare, logistics, and customer service, where many repetitive, rule-based processes can

be automated.

Growth in adoption of RPA technology by organizations to enhance their performance, capabilities, and reduced operational costs due to ease in business processes, increased efficiency, and cost-effective and highly profitable operation provided by RPA drive the growth of the global robotic process automation market. However, data insecurity risk and less potential for RPA in knowledge-based business processes restrain the market growth. On the other hand, integration of new technologies with robotic process automation is anticipated to create new opportunities in the coming years.

COVID-19 Scenario-

• The growing digitalization and decreasing labor force are leading to an increase in demand for robotic process automation.

• The manufacturing firms are investing in robotic automation processes to minimize the risks associated with Coronavirus. Moreover, the demand for robotic process automation is also anticipated to elevate post-COVID-19.

For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/4381

According to the report, the global robotic process automation industry generated $1.63 billion in 2019, and is estimated to garner $19.53 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 36.4% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on component, the software segment accounted for the highest share in 2019, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global Robotic process automation market, and is expected to maintain its dominant position based on revenue throughout the forecast period. This is due to the need for continuous improvement in the organizations with the help of automation. On the other hand, the service segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 38.2% from 2020 to 2027. The demand for RPA consulting or implementation services have grown remarkably across the world for the end-to-end automation in various processes of enterprises. This drives the growth of the segment.

Based on industry vertical, the BFSI segment accounted for more than one-fifth of the global robotic process automation market in 2019, and is expected to continue its highest contribution during the forecast period. This is attributed to the growing need for automation of processes such as duplicating of accounts and account reconciliation, cleansing and updating of account, loan processing, and credit card processing to provide improved customer experiences. However, the healthcare & IT segment is estimated to portray the largest CAGR of 44.9% during the forecast period, owing to the exponential adoption of RPA in healthcare industry to make care delivery services more effective, efficient, and affordable. Additionally, the healthcare organizations are popularly using RPA to automate the flow of information from multiple EHRs (Electronic Health Records), finance & accounting systems, partner ecosystems, and payer portals without complex coding, which further augments the segment growth.

Buy Now & Get Exclusive Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/robotic-process-automation-market/purchase-options

Based on region, the area across North America accounted for more than two-fifths of the global robotic process automation market in 2019, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. The majority of the retail industries and enterprises in this province are relying on robotic process automation to increase productivity and boost competitiveness. This factor drives the market growth in North America. However, region across Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 41.0% from 2020 to 2027. The enterprises in this region are recognizing the productivity and efficiency gains from RPA, which is increasing the demand for robotic process automation in this region.

Leading market players:

• IPsoft Inc.

• Celaton Ltd

• Xerox Corporation.

• IBM Corporation

• UiPath SRL

• arago GmbH

• Nice Systems Ltd.

• Automation Anywhere, Inc.

• Pegasystems, Inc.

• Blue Prism Limited

The report focuses on the growth prospects, restraints, and robotic process automation market analysis. The study provides Porter’s five forces analysis of the robotic process automation industry to understand the impact of various factors such as bargaining power of suppliers, competitive intensity of competitors, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and bargaining power of buyers on the robotic process automation market trends.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4381

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have special requirements, please tell us, and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

Similar Report:

1. Internet of Robotic Things Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll-Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter