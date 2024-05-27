Global Plasma Surgery Market to Hit $121.4 Million by 2034, Growing at 5.2% CAGR
As per a new research study released by Fact.MR, the global plasma surgery market (プラズマ手術市場)is calculated to reach a valuation of US$ 73.3 million in 2024 and further advance at 5.2% CAGR from 2024 to 2034. High focus on minimally invasive surgical techniques for quick recovery is a key factor driving market growth.
Compared to standard or traditional surgery, plasma procedures have a few advantages including smaller incisions with less damage to the surrounding tissues, less scarring, and quicker recovery periods. Plasma surgeries also lead to shorter hospital stays, enabling patients to return to their regular activities sooner.
To meet the growing need for minimally invasive treatments, healthcare professionals are using plasma surgery systems, which improve patient outcomes and provide high-quality surgical care. In addition, there are no age or gender restrictions in plasma surgery, making it practical for a large number of patients with different conditions and illnesses, which will cause the market for plasma surgery to grow significantly.
Key Takeaways from Market Study
The global plasma surgery market is projected to reach US$ 121.4 million by the end of 2034.
Sales of plasma ablation systems are set to reach US$ 46.2 million in 2024.
North America is projected to account for 43.8% share of the global market in 2024.
The market in the United States is estimated to reach US$ 50 million by 2034.
Sales of plasma surgery products in Japan are estimated at US$ 4 million in 2024 and are projected to touch US$ 6 million by 2034-end.
Demand for plasma surgery in Canada is forecasted to increase at 4.8% CAGR through 2034.
Based on application, the dissection segment is poised to hold 49.7% market share in 2024.
By end user, hospitals are evaluated to generate revenue worth 69.1 million by the end of 2034.
“Plasma surgery is another treatment option for cervical cancer. This involves selectively removing the damaged tissues with an ionized gas beam to eradicate the diseased cells. Technological advancements improving precision and patient outcomes, driving market growth,” says a Fact.MR analyst
Advancements in Surgical Technology and Systems Leading to Enhanced Accuracy
Continuing advancements in technology and systems are revolutionizing the surgical field, particularly in the field of plasma surgery. These innovations enhance accuracy, productivity, and most importantly, patient safety. Systems with low temperatures, also called cold plasma systems, are made so that the plasma can do its job of sterilizing and accelerating wound healing without damaging the sensitive tissue.
With little to no harm to non-target tissues, control mechanisms can be employed to control the amount of energy applied to certain tissues for effective therapy. With the development of platelet-rich plasma, the most recent advancement in dentistry, which helps greatly in wound healing and tissue regeneration for patients, the market for plasma surgery is expected to expand significantly.
More Valuable Insights on Offer
Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the plasma surgery market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.
The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product (neutral plasma surgery systems, plasma ablation systems, cold plasma surgical systems), application (ablation, resection, dissection), and end user (specialty clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, hospitals), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).
