Liquid Biopsy Market is Expected to Reach $11.3 billion | MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, May 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquid Biopsy market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $6.4 billion in 2024 and is poised to reach $11.3 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2024 to 2029 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™.

With the increasing incidence & prevalence of cancer worldwide, there's a growing need for effective methods of early detection, therapy selection, monitoring treatment response, and detecting disease recurrence. Liquid biopsies provide a promising solution by enabling clinicians to detect and analyze cancer-related biomarkers more easily and frequently than traditional tissue biopsies. The burgeoning adoption and recognition of liquid biopsy's advantages over traditional biopsy methods are also propelling a robust evolution in liquid biopsy products and services. However, lack of desired sensitivity and specificity in certain liquid biopsy products is likely to restrain the growth of the market.

Liquid Biopsy Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $6.4 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $11.3 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% Market Size Available for 2022–2029 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product & service, circulating biomarker, clinical application, technology, application, sample type, and end user Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa, and GCC countries Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunity Growing significance of companion diagnostics Key Market Driver Increased benefits of liquid biopsy over conventional biopsy procedures

Based on product & service, the liquid biopsy market is segmented into assay kits, instruments, and services. In 2023, assay kits accounted for the largest share of the liquid biopsy market. The large share of the assay kits segment can be attributed to the recurrent requirement and large purchases of assay kits among end users. Other factors such as the increasing demand for liquid biopsy tests, broad applications of liquid biopsies, and the requirement of reliable & specific assays are further expected to drive its adoption in the coming years.

Categorized by circulating biomarker, the liquid biopsy market is segmented into circulating tumor cells, circulating tumor DNA, cell-free DNA, extracellular vesicles, and other circulating biomarkers. In 2023, the largest share of the liquid biopsy market was held by circulating tumor cells segment. The market dominance of CTCs in the liquid biopsy market is driven by their real-time, comprehensive, and actionable information on tumor status and heterogeneity. Their abundance, viability, and prognostic significance reinforce their role as a fundamental component in cancer diagnostics and personalized medicine, establishing them as the preferred option for liquid biopsy applications.

Categorized by application, the liquid biopsy market is divided into cancer and non-cancer applications. In 2023, the cancer applications segment accounted for the predominant share of the liquid biopsy market. Initially focused on a few specific cancer types, liquid biopsy technology has expanded to cover a wide range of cancer types, including but not limited to breast, lung, colorectal, prostate, and pancreatic cancers. This broad applicability further contributes to its dominance in the liquid biopsy market.

The liquid biopsy market is categorized into six regions. These include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa, and GCC countries. Within these regions, Asia Pacific is forecasted to demonstrate the highest CAGR. Governments in several Asia Pacific countries are implementing initiatives to address the burden of cancer and improve access to quality healthcare services. Funding support for research and development in the field of oncology, including liquid biopsy technology, fosters innovation and drives market growth.

Prominent Players of Liquid Biopsy Market

Natera, Inc. (US)

QIAGEN (Netherlands)

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (US)

Illumina, Inc. (US)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

Guardant Health (US)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US)

Exact Sciences Corporation (US)

Sysmex Corporation (Japan)

Biocept, Inc. (US)

mdxhealth (US)

Personalis, Inc. (US)

NeoGenomics Laboratories (US)

Epigenomics AG (Germany)

ANGLE plc (UK)

Menarini-Silicon Biosystems (Italy)

Vortex Biosciences (US)

Bio-Techne (US)

MedGenome (US)

Mesa Labs, Inc. (US)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (US)

Freenome Holdings, Inc. (US)

Strand (India)

LungLife AI, Inc. (US)

Lucence Health Inc. (US)

and Among others

This report categorizes the liquid biopsy market based on product & service, circulating biomarker, clinical application, technology, application, sample type, end user, and region:

By Product & Service

Assay Kits

Instruments

Services

By Circulating Biomarker

Circulating Tumor Cells

Circulating Tumor DNA

Cell-free DNA

Extracellular Vesicles

Other Circulating Biomarkers

By Clinical Application

Early Cancer Screening

Therapy Selection

Treatment Monitoring

Recurrence Monitoring

By Technology

Multi-gene Parallel Analysis using NGS

Single-gene Analysis using PCR

By Application

Cancer Applications Lung Cancer Breast Cancer Colorectal Cancer Prostate Cancer Melanoma Other Cancers

Non-cancer Applications Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Organ Transplantation Infectious Disease Testing



By Sample Type

Blood Sample

Other Sample Types

By End User

Reference Laboratories

Hospitals and Physician Laboratories

Academic & Research Centers

Other End Users

By Region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Key Market Stakeholders:

• Senior Management

• End User

• Finance/Procurement Department

• R&D Department

Report Objectives:

To define, describe, segment, and forecast the liquid biopsy market, by product & service, circulating biomarker, technology, application, clinical application, sample type, end user, and region

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for key players

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to six regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, and GCC countries

To profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their product portfolios, market positions, and core competencies

To track and analyze company developments such as acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, and product launches & approvals in the liquid biopsy market

To benchmark players within the hemostats market using the Company Evaluation Matrix framework, which analyzes market players on various parameters within the broad categories of business strategy, market share, and product offerings

