EU4Business to conduct online session on EU opportunities for SMEs – join on 29 May

The EU-funded EU4Business programme and Eurochambres, the Association of European chambers of commerce and industry, are organising an online meeting on ‘EU4Business: opportunities for SMEs’. The event targets small and medium-sized enterprises in Eastern partner (EaP) countries.

The meeting is scheduled for 29 May, 9.30 am.

The meeting will help SMEs in EaP countries to understand how the EU supports the private sector in the EaP region, explore opportunities for SMEs and learn more about EU4Business, an EU initiative providing access to finance, business development services, and a better business environment.

The SMEs will also be able to discover new activities of the EU4BCC (EU4Business: Connecting Companies) project. EU4BCC aims to support sustainable economic development and job creation in the EaP by assisting SMEs in expanding their trade volumes, attracting inward investments, and fostering business links with companies in the EU.

