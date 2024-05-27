2024 IPI World Congress: global media leaders gather in Sarajevo to navigate through crisis and embrace innovations

The 2024 International Press Institute (IPI) World Congress and Media Innovation Festival took place in the Bosnian capital Sarajevo on 22-24 May, bringing together more than 400 leading media professionals from around the world to address the most pressing issues in journalism.

Centred around the topic ‘Navigating Crises: Journalism at a Turning Point’, the event served as a platform for new solutions, dialogue, and innovative insights into the industry during times of wars, conflicts, economic uncertainty and changes in the digital space.

Media representatives from Eastern Partnership countries also engaged in these discussions and contributed to the professional exchanges, thanks to the partnership between EU NEIGHBOURS east and the 2024 IPI World Congress and Media Innovation Festival.

Lera Lauda, a Ukrainian journalist and Head of the ABO Local Media Development Agency, spoke about local journalism in Ukraine at a dedicated panel. ABO has launched a pilot programme in ten Ukrainian communities to train journalist-mediators – individuals who facilitate effective communication between the authorities, local projects, and various stakeholders.

“Ukrainian local media now have the opportunity to build real trust with their audiences, demonstrating the value of local media outlets. Many media organisations have become a real power in their communities by helping to solve local problems,” Lauda said.

She added that the role of local journalists went beyond simply informing the audience. They also gather information about community needs and facilitate communication with local government representatives.

