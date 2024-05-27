Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation Market Report 2034: Epidemiology, Therapies, Latest Approvals by DelveInsight

Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation Treatment Market

DelveInsight's "Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation Market Report:

The Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034).

Key Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation Companies: Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, In8bio Inc., Incyte Corporation, Forge Biologics, Inc, GlaxoSmithKline, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, SecuraBio, ModernaTX, Inc., Miltenyi Biotec, Inc., Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Gilead Sciences, Celularity Incorporated, Seres Therapeutics, Inc., Omeros Corporation, Novartis, Marker Therapeutics, Inc., and others

Key Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation Therapies: Ceftolozane/Tazobactam Injection, EAGD T-cell infusion, Ruxolitinib, FBX-101, Belantamab mafodotin, BPX-501 and Rimiducid, Duvelisib, mRNA-1647, CliniMACs, CPX-351, Zydelig, CYNK-001, SER-155, Narsoplimab, Siremadlin, MT-401, and others

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the market size for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation reached USD 760 million in 2021 across the 7MM and is expected to grow with a significant CAGR by 2034.

DelveInsight's analysis reveals that the overall cases of HSCT in the 7MM were reported as 56K in 2021. Within this, the HSCT cases in the United States specifically were identified to be 24K in the same year.

The United States accounts for the largest market size (around 65%) of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation, in comparison to EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Myeloablative regimen, Nonmyeloablative/reduced-intensity regimen, filgrastim (G-CSF) + Mozobil, G-CSF + cyclophosphamide (CY) are some of the regimen and therapies currently being used in the market. Myeloablative regimen is expected to capture the largest market followed by potential upcoming drug Iomab-B.

In September 2023, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved APHEXDA (motixafortide) in combination with filgrastim (G-CSF) to mobilize hematopoietic stem cells to the peripheral blood for collection and subsequent autologous transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.

In April 2024, Actinium Pharmaceuticals announced the results from the Phase III SIERRA trial of Iomab-B, which showed that an Iomab-B led bone marrow transplant (BMT) results in higher rates of remissions and durable Complete Remission (dCR), which is the primary endpoint of the SIERRA trial, as well as significant improvement in overall survival in TP53 positive patients.

Medac, licensor of Medexus's treosulfan commercialization rights, is addressing FDA inquiries on the treosulfan NDA resubmission following Phase III trial feedback, aiming for FDA acceptance by the first half of 2024.

Among the 7MM, the United States accounted for highest cases of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) with more than 40% cases, in 2023.

In terms of type-specific cases of HSCT, the percentage of autologous HSCT cases is more in comparison to allogeneic HSCT across the 7MM except for Japan.

The Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation market dynamics.

Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation Overview

Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) is a medical procedure aimed at rejuvenating compromised or depleted bone marrow by introducing healthy hematopoietic stem cells (HSC) into the individual's system. This intervention is crucial for bolstering bone marrow function and, depending on the specific medical condition, can eradicate malignant tumor cells or regenerate functional cells to replace dysfunctional ones. HSCT finds application in treating immune deficiency syndromes, hemoglobinopathies, and various other ailments. The procedure encompasses two primary types: autologous, utilizing the patient's own stem cells, and allogeneic, involving stem cells from a donor.

The HSCT process involves several pivotal stages, starting with donor matching and followed by mobilization, harvesting, conditioning, and infusion. In allogeneic HSCT, the conditioning regimen is pivotal, involving either chemotherapy alone or a combination of chemotherapy and radiotherapy. This regimen serves two main objectives: reducing tumor burden and suppressing the recipient's immune system to facilitate the engraftment of stem cells (SCs). The intensity of the conditioning therapy dictates its categorization into myeloablative, non-myeloablative, or reduced-intensity conditioning.

Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation

Prevalent Cases of Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation

Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation Key Companies

Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, In8bio Inc., Incyte Corporation, Forge Biologics, Inc, GlaxoSmithKline, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, SecuraBio, ModernaTX, Inc., Miltenyi Biotec, Inc., Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Gilead Sciences, Celularity Incorporated, Seres Therapeutics, Inc., Omeros Corporation, Novartis, Marker Therapeutics, Inc.

Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation Therapies

Ceftolozane/Tazobactam Injection, EAGD T-cell infusion, Ruxolitinib, FBX-101, Belantamab mafodotin, BPX-501 and Rimiducid, Duvelisib, mRNA-1647, CliniMACs, CPX-351, Zydelig, CYNK-001, SER-155, Narsoplimab, Siremadlin, MT-401.

Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation Treatment Market

Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) stands as the cornerstone treatment for individuals grappling with specific congenital or acquired hematopoietic disorders, as well as certain sensitive malignancies warranting chemotherapy, radiotherapy, or immunotherapy. Over the past two decades, the field of HSCT has witnessed remarkable growth and ongoing technological advancements.

A prevalent approach for conditions such as multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma involves high-dose chemotherapy followed by autologous peripheral blood stem cell rescue. HSCT represents a potential curative avenue for various hematologic malignancies. However, the conditioning phase, which entails intensive chemotherapy with or without total body irradiation, renders patients highly immunocompromised. During this vulnerable period, they are susceptible to opportunistic infections while awaiting the restoration of immune function from the donor.

The journey towards successful HSCT outcomes is fraught with challenges, including infectious complications, graft rejection, graft-versus-host disease (GVHD), and disease relapse. Myeloablative conditioning regimens are frequently utilized in both autologous and allogeneic transplants. In allogeneic HSCT, myeloablative conditioning (MAC) plays a pivotal role in disease management, ensuring adequate immune suppression to prevent graft rejection.

The initial success of myeloablative conditioning regimens in HSCT dates back to the combination of cyclophosphamide (Cy) with ablative doses of total body irradiation (TBI). In 2008, MOZOBIL received approval in the United States for mobilizing hematopoietic stem cells into the bloodstream, facilitating their collection and subsequent autologous transplantation in individuals with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma. Additionally, BUSULFEX (busulfan), TEPADINA (thiotepa), and ALKERAN (melphalan) have garnered approval as part of conditioning regimens for specific indications.

Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation Market Dynamics

The dynamics of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation are expected to change in the coming years. HSCT, recognized as the sole potential curative intervention for individuals with chemotherapy-resistant hematological malignancies, often deemed fatal without intervention, is widely acknowledged as a therapeutic approach for various malignant, hematologic, immunologic, and genetic diseases. This treatment involves the intravenous infusion of hematopoietic progenitor cells to restore marrow function in those with impaired or defective bone marrow. The enhanced outcomes of HSCT can be attributed to advancements in tissue typing, prophylaxis against viral and fungal infections, immunosuppressive drugs, and comprehensive supportive care. By identifying risk factors for complications, tailored supportive-care regimens can be designed to mitigate the incidence of transplantation-related morbidity and mortality.

Furthermore, the HSCT pipeline is very robust; many potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of HSCT, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the HSCT market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the HSCT market in the 7MM.

However several factors may impede the growth of the hematopoietic stem cell transplantation market. HSCT poses immediate and long-term complications, necessitating heightened vigilance and monitoring, potentially leading to a reduced quality of life and a shorter life expectancy. The extensive recovery process following HSCT is compounded by significant drug toxicities from high chemotherapy doses and complications stemming from prolonged immunodeficiency. Mortality in HSCT is influenced by factors such as comorbidities, disease characteristics, HLA matching, GvHD, the GvT effect, and post-transplantation recurrence. Relapse-related mortality is determined by tumor biology, non-relapse mortality complications arising from HSCT procedures, and patient comorbidities.

Moreover, HSCT treatment poses a significant economic burden and disrupts patients' overall well-being and QOL. Furthermore, the HSCT market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the HSCT market growth.

Scope of the Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation Market Report:

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation Companies: Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, In8bio Inc., Incyte Corporation, Forge Biologics, Inc, GlaxoSmithKline, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, SecuraBio, ModernaTX, Inc., Miltenyi Biotec, Inc., Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Gilead Sciences, Celularity Incorporated, Seres Therapeutics, Inc., Omeros Corporation, Novartis, Marker Therapeutics, Inc., and others

Key Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation Therapies: Ceftolozane/Tazobactam Injection, EAGD T-cell infusion, Ruxolitinib, FBX-101, Belantamab mafodotin, BPX-501 and Rimiducid, Duvelisib, mRNA-1647, CliniMACs, CPX-351, Zydelig, CYNK-001, SER-155, Narsoplimab, Siremadlin, MT-401, and others

Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation Therapeutic Assessment: Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation current marketed and Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation emerging therapies

Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation Market Dynamics: Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation market drivers and Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation Market Access and Reimbursement

