HashKey Global Launchpool, the world’s first regulated platform for pledge to earn new tokens, is now live

BERMUDA, May 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HashKey Global announced the launch of LaunchPool and initiated the first project Polyhedra Network（ZK) pledge to earn campaign, aiming to create a new trading and participation model, enhance user engagement and loyalty, and provide a platform for promotion and development for emerging projects.

HashKey Global’s Launchpool platform offers users an alternative cryptocurrency pledging solution. Users may pledge their existing cryptocurrencies to the pool and may redeem tokens at any time, adjusting their investment strategy flexibly to adapt to market changes. This platform not only provides projects with the opportunity for initial token distribution, enhancing their visibility, but also allows investors early access to innovative projects and potentially earning rewards through pledging.

As the flagship global digital asset exchange under HashKey Group, HashKey Global provides licensed digital asset trading services to users worldwide (save for restricted countries and regions). HashKey Global has been granted a license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority (BMA). HashKey Global Launchpool is the first platform of its kind among globally licensed exchanges to offer pledging for new coins. HashKey Global’s Launchpool platform provides investor asset protection and compliance measures such as AML, KYC, and KYT.

In recent times, Ethereum assets have gained further recognition in the market, with significant progress also seen in Ethereum Layer 2 networks such as Taiko, zkSync, Scroll, among others. HashKey Global Launchpool has launched its first project, Polyhedra Network (ZK), a star project based on zero-knowledge proofs interoperability protocol. It provides users with approximately 325,000 ZK tokens, valued at around $500,000 USDT in total, as rewards. The event runs from May 30th to June 4th, 2024.

For more details users can visit: https://support.global.hashkey.com/hc/en-us/articles/14133227056796-Introducing-1st-HashKey-Launchpool-Polyhedra-Network-ZK-Stake-USDT-to-Earn-from-325-000-ZK-Prize-Pool

About HashKey Global

HashKey Global is one of the flagship global digital asset exchanges under HashKey Group, offering licensed digital asset trading services to users worldwide. HashKey Global has obtained a license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority with the potential to provide mainstream trading and service products such as LaunchPad, contracts and leverage trading.

Disclaimer: In compliance with local regulations, HashKey Global does not offer services to individuals in the United States, mainland China, Hong Kong, and certain restricted countries or regions. This material is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be distributed or relied upon by individuals in Hong Kong. This material does not constitute an offer to buy or sell any financial products, nor should it be considered as investment advice. Investing in digital assets involves risks. Investors should not make investment decisions based solely on this press release, but should carefully evaluate their suitability to participate in any investment products based on their own investment experience, investment objectives, financial situation, and other relevant conditions.