In a recent interview with The Economist, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg called for the lifting of restrictions on allied weapons donated to Ukraine, so that Ukrainian forces could use them to strike Russia as fighting continues in the Kharkiv region near the border. Meanwhile, France and Estonia haven’t ruled out the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine.
You just read:
NATO chief calls for the use of allied weapons against Russia
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.