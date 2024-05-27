From resolution to reality: Understanding the role of the United Nations Security Council in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict
The article aims to examine what a United Nation Security Council (UNSC) resolution is, when and how it can be issued, its legal status and the practical implications of this UNSC’s instrument. It will also address the outcome of the resolutions that have been adopted in the context of the recent Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
About the Author
Guido Guarino Legal Research Department at Finabel.