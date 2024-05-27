Submit Release
News Search

There were 464 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 391,714 in the last 365 days.

From resolution to reality: Understanding the role of the United Nations Security Council in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict

The article aims to examine what a United Nation Security Council (UNSC) resolution is, when and how it can be issued, its legal status and the practical implications of this UNSC’s instrument. It will also address the outcome of the resolutions that have been adopted in the context of the recent Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

About the Author

Guido Guarino Legal Research Department at Finabel.

You just read:

From resolution to reality: Understanding the role of the United Nations Security Council in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more