Acute Myocardial Infarction Market Forecast 2034: FDA Approval, Clinical Trial, Epidemiology & Therapies by DelveInsight

Acute Myocardial Infarction Market

Acute myocardial infarction companies are Boehringer Ingelheim, Eli Lilly, Janssen Pharmaceutical, Bristol Myers Squibb, AstraZeneca, CSL Behring, Amgen, more.

ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight's Acute Myocardial Infarction Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, acute myocardial infarction emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Discover which therapies are expected to grab the major acute myocardial infarction market share @ Acute Myocardial Infarction Market Forecast

Key Takeaways from the Acute Myocardial Infarction Market Report

• As per DelveInsight analysis, the total acute myocardial infarction market size in the 7MM is ~USD 1.6 billion in 2022 and is projected to increase during the forecast period (2024–2034).

• As per DelveInsight estimates, the total incident cases of acute myocardial infarction in the 7MM comprised of approximately 1.5 million cases in 2022 and are projected to increase by 2034.

• Leading acute myocardial infarction companies such as Boehringer Ingelheim, Eli Lilly and Company, Idorsia Pharmaceuticals, Recardio, Janssen Pharmaceutical, Bristol Myers Squibb, AstraZeneca, Faraday Pharmaceuticals, CSL Behring, Amgen, and others are developing novel acute myocardial infarction drugs that can be available in the acute myocardial infarction market in the coming years.

• The promising acute myocardial infarction therapies in the pipeline include JARDIANCE (empagliflozin), Selatogrel, Dutogliptin, Milvexian, FARXIGA/FORXIGA (dapagliflozin), FDY-5301, CSL112, Olpasiran, and others.

• In November 2022, Amgen presented end-of-treatment data from its Phase II OCEAN (a)-DOSE study of olpasiran during the Late-Breaking Science Session of the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions and simultaneously published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

• In November 2022, the Phase III trial (AEGIS-II) of CSL112 recruited the last patient. Moreover, the company is expected to announce the results in early 2024.

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/acute-myocardial-infarction-ami-market?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=apr

Acute Myocardial Infarction Overview

Acute myocardial infarction is myocardial necrosis caused by a sudden blockage of a coronary artery. Acute myocardial infarction, together with unstable angina, is referred to as an acute coronary syndrome. Non-ST-segment elevation myocardial infarction (NSTEMI) and ST-segment elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI) are both types of acute myocardial infarction. Acute myocardial infarction symptoms include chest pain, which may first manifest as a sensation of tightness or pressure. Pain usually radiates to the left arm, although it can also spread to the lower jaw, neck, right arm, back, and upper abdomen. Sweating, nausea or vomiting, and fainting can all be accompanied by chest pain. The typical clinical characteristics, ECG abnormalities, and increase of cardiac biomarkers are used to make the diagnosis. Cardiovascular catheterization is required for definitive diagnosis and serves both diagnostic and therapeutic goals. All patients suspected of having ACS should be considered for immediate revascularization; alternative therapeutic options include anticoagulation, antiplatelet medication, statin therapy, and other supplementary treatments.

Acute Myocardial Infarction Epidemiology Segmentation

As per DelveInsight analysis, the total incident cases of acute myocardial infarction in the United States were around ~800K cases in 2022.

According to DelveInsight's estimates, there were around 320K cases of STEMI and approximately 500K cases of NSTEMI in the United States in 2022. The incidence is projected to increase during the forecast period.

The acute myocardial infarction market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

• Total Incident Cases of Acute Myocardial Infarction

• Gender-specific Cases of Acute Myocardial Infarction

• Type-specific Cases of Acute Myocardial Infarction

Acute Myocardial Infarction Market Outlook

The goals of initial acute myocardial infarction treatment include pain alleviation, immediate diagnosis of ST alterations via 12-lead EKG, commencement of reperfusion (if the patient is a candidate), and assessment and treatment of hemodynamic abnormalities. Oxygen, nitroglycerin, and morphine sulfate are effective pain relievers. Patients with ST-segment elevation or a new LBBB who have symptoms for 12 hours or less are candidates for reperfusion treatment. Further therapy for a myocardial infarction may be divided into two paths depending on whether the patient has a STEMI or an NSTEMI. The pharmacologic treatment of myocardial infarction can be further subdivided into numerous drugs that increase survival, reduce recurrent ischemia episodes, and give symptomatic relief. The primary treatment is followed by a multimodal therapy plan. To identify the disease, quick diagnostic tests and serial biomarker studies are used to begin treatment.

Based on the prevailing acute myocardial infarction treatment pattern across the 7MM, which displays slight variances in the overall prescription pattern, the current acute myocardial infarction treatment market has been classified into distinct regularly utilized therapeutic classes. The key classes considered in the forecast model are antiplatelet medicines, anticoagulants, vasodilators, beta-blockers, lipid-lowering drugs/statins, ACE inhibitors, ARBs (Angiotensin-II receptor blockers), and calcium channel blockers.

Eplerenone, also known as INSPRA, is a steroidal antimineralocorticoid of the spirolactone group that is used as an adjuvant in the treatment of chronic heart failure and high blood pressure, particularly in patients with resistant hypertension caused by increased aldosterone. The FDA approved the sNDA for the antiplatelet agent PLAVIX(R) (clopidogrel bisulfate) in August 2017 to reduce the rate of death from any cause and the rate of a combined endpoint of re-infarction, stroke, or death in patients with acute ST-segment elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI).

To know more about acute myocardial infarction treatment guidelines, visit @ https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/acute-myocardial-infarction-ami-market?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=apr

Acute Myocardial Infarction Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

• JARDIANCE (empagliflozin): Boehringer Ingelheim/Eli Lilly and Company

• Selatogrel: Idorsia Pharmaceutical

• Dutogliptin: Recardio

• Milvexian: Janssen Pharmaceutical/Bristol Myers Squibb

• FARXIGA/FORXIGA (dapagliflozin): AstraZeneca

• FDY-5301: Faraday Pharmaceuticals

• CSL112: CSL Behring

• Olpasiran: Amgen

Learn more about the FDA-approved drugs for acute myocardial infarction @ Acute Myocardial Infarction Market Dynamics

Acute Myocardial Infarction Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the acute myocardial infarction are expected to change in the coming years. The growing emphasis on secondary preventive measures to avoid recurrent/new incidents, as well as the increasing number of smokers and cases of obesity, diabetes, hypertension, and others, are likely to fuel acute myocardial infarction market expansion. Heart attacks and strokes are major cost drivers in the 7MM healthcare system. The acute myocardial infarction market is extremely substantial in terms of volume. Several therapies are administered to the patient at the same time. Even the tiniest amount of patient contribution can present pharmaceutical corporations with alternatives worth millions of dollars.

Furthermore, the acute myocardial infarction pipeline is very robust; many potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of acute myocardial infarction, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the acute myocardial infarction market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the acute myocardial infarction market in the 7MM.

However several factors may impede the growth of the acute myocardial infarction market. Women appear to be underdiagnosed with acute myocardial infarction while being at higher risk because medical training for healthcare providers and public information has emphasized symptoms that normally afflict men. This highlights the importance of gender differences in developing measures for early acute myocardial infarction detection and customized secondary prevention following acute myocardial infarction, which should result in a higher rate of acute myocardial infarction diagnosis in women. Off-label medicines and generics account for the majority of the current acute myocardial infarction market since they are less expensive and more freely available to patients.

Moreover, acute myocardial infarction treatment poses a significant economic burden and disrupts patients' overall well-being and QOL. Furthermore, the acute myocardial infarction market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the acute myocardial infarction market growth.

Scope of the Acute Myocardial Infarction Market Report

• Therapeutic Assessment: Acute Myocardial Infarction current marketed and emerging therapies

• Acute Myocardial Infarction Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Acute Myocardial Infarction Drugs and Market Outlook

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

• Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Acute Myocardial Infarction Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about acute myocardial infarction drugs in development @ Acute Myocardial Infarction Therapies and Clinical Trials

Table of Contents

1. Acute Myocardial Infarction Key Insights

2. Acute Myocardial Infarction Report Introduction

3. Acute Myocardial Infarction Overview at a Glance

4. Acute Myocardial Infarction Executive Summary

5 Acute Myocardial Infarction Key Events

6 Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology

6. Disease Background and Overview

7. Acute Myocardial Infarction Treatment and Management

8. Acute Myocardial Infarction Guidelines

9. Acute Myocardial Infarction Epidemiology and Patient Population

10. Patient Journey

11. Key Endpoints in Acute Myocardial Infarction

12. Acute Myocardial Infarction Marketed Drugs

13. Acute Myocardial Infarction Emerging Drugs

14. 7MM Acute Myocardial Infarction Market Analysis

15. Market Access and Reimbursement

16. KOL Views

17. Unmet Needs

18. SWOT Analysis

19. Appendix

20. DelveInsight Capabilities

21. Disclaimer

22. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.