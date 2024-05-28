Zero Touch Provisioning Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Zero Touch Provisioning Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Zero Touch Provisioning Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information covering every market facet. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the zero touch provisioning market size is predicted to reach $7.70 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.1%.

The growth in the zero touch provisioning market is due to the Increasing deployment of 5G networks. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest zero touch provisioning market share. Major players in the zero touch provisioning market include China Mobile Communication Corporation, Verizon Communications Inc., Huawei Technologies Co Ltd., and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP.

Zero Touch Provisioning Market Segments

• By Component: Platform, Services

• By Network Complexity: Multi-Vendor Environment, Complex Network Architecture, Dynamic Network Environment

• By Device Type: Routers; Switches; Access Points, Firewalls, Internet Of Things Devices, Other Device Types

• By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium Enterprises

• By Industry: Information Technology And Telecommunications, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Retail, Other Industries

• By Geography: The global zero touch provisioning market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Zero-touch provisioning (ZTP) is a method of automating network devices and infrastructure deployment and configuration without requiring manual intervention or human interaction. This method simplifies and accelerates network infrastructure deployment by automating the configuration process, reducing manual errors, and improving operational efficiency.

