Defense IT Spending Market to Expand at a CAGR of 6.1% will Reach US$ 137.65 billion by the End of 2030

Defense IT Spending Market

By type, the defense IT spending market is divided into services, hardware, and software.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐓 𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional scenario, and competitive landscape. The global defense IT spending market was valued at $79.68 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $137.65 billion in 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.1%.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A12901

Rise in spending on information technology products and services by defense forces of different nations globally and benefits such as proactive health surveillance and augmented reality remote training are expected to drive the defense IT spending market during the forecast period. However, issues related with digital sovereignty are anticipated to hamper growth of the market. Moreover, emergence of IoT analytics in defense applications and rise in defense spending globally are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market in future.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞

Dell Inc., Accenture, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION (IBM), ORACLE CORPORATION, BAE SYSTEMS PLC, GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION, NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION, MICROSOFT CORPORATION, Amazon.com, Inc.

By system, the market is categorized into IT infrastructure, cybersecurity, logistics & asset management, and others. The cybersecurity segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, owing to high demand for a number of reliable and efficient cybersecurity systems and services to check cyber-attacks targeting a military database.

𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/922ab9e64b99f4cd6c1c4e4854dac4d0

By type, the defense IT spending market size is divided into services, hardware, and software. The services segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, owing to efficiency of IT services provided across a wide range of defense processes and applications.

Based on type, the services segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the total market share. The segment would continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is also estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2030.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Based on region, North America contributed the highest share in 2020, holding around nearly two-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue by 2030. Same region is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. Other provinces studied in the report include Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐲𝐨𝐮’𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A12901

Based on force, the defense forces segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the global defense IT spending market share, and is estimated to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period. However, the civilian forces segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2030.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By system, the cybersecurity segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

By type, the services segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future.

By force, the civilian forces segment is projected to lead the global defense IT spending market, owing to higher CAGR as compared to defense forces segment.

By region, North America is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐜𝐤 𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐩𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐌𝐑 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

IoT in Aviation Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2023/03/03/2620000/0/en/IoT-in-Aviation-Market-Is-Expected-to-Reach-8-55-Billion-by-2031-Allied-Market-Research.html

Space Robotics Market - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/space-robotics-market-to-reach-8-billion-globally-by-2031-at-6-9-cagr-allied-market-research-301746497.html

Very Light Jet Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2021/07/20/2265438/0/en/Very-Light-Jet-Market-to-Garner-10-44-Billion-by-2030-AMR.html