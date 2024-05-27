Skin Biopsy Market to Achieve $181.6 Million by 2031 | CAGR of 6% Globally

Skin Biopsy Market to Achieve $3.6 Billion by 2032

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growth of the skin biopsy market is expected to be driven by high potential in untapped, emerging markets, due to availability of improving healthcare infrastructure, increase in unmet healthcare needs, rise in prevalence of skin cancer cases, and surge in demand for advanced healthcare facilities. In addition, increase in prevalence of skin cancer cases is driving the growth of the market.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global skin biopsy market was valued at $101.2 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $181.58 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6% from 2022 to 2031.

Key Takeaways:

The punch biopsy segment is expected to maintain its dominance by 2031 with a highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The skin cancer segment is anticipated to grow at a fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Diagnostic laboratories segment is anticipated to grow at a fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Skin Biopsy Market:

Rising prevalence of skin diseases: Skin diseases are a major global health concern, affecting millions of people worldwide. The prevalence of skin diseases is increasing due to a number of factors, including environmental pollution, changes in lifestyle, and aging. Skin biopsies are an essential tool for diagnosing skin diseases.

Increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures: Minimally invasive procedures are becoming increasingly popular, as they offer patients a number of benefits, such as shorter recovery times and less pain. Skin biopsies are a minimally invasive procedure that can be performed quickly and easily in a doctor’s office.

Technological advancements: Technological advancements have led to the development of new and improved skin biopsy devices. These devices are more accurate and less painful than traditional skin biopsy devices.

Growing awareness of skin cancer: Skin cancer is the most common type of cancer in the United States. Skin biopsies are an essential tool for diagnosing skin cancer early on, when it is most treatable.

Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Shave Biopsy

Punch Biopsy

Excisional Biopsy

By Indication:

Skin cancer

Actinic keratosis

Dermatitis

Others

By End User:

Hospital and Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

Other

By Region:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

Regional Analysis:

North America held the major share in 2021, and garnered more than two-fifth of the global skin biopsy market revenue. Asia-Pacific, simultaneously, is anticipated to grow at a fastest CAGR from 2022 to 2031.

The key market players analyzed in the global skin biopsy market report include AccuTec, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Cardinal Health, Innovia Medical (DTR Medical Ltd), Integra LifeSciences, Jai Surgicals Ltd., Kai Group, Paramount Surgimed Ltd., Verna care and World Precision Instruments (WPI). These market players have adopted several strategies including acquisition, branding, expansion and partnership to highlight their expertise in the market. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.

