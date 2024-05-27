Joint FAO/IAEA Centre of Nuclear Techniques in Food and Agriculture

FAO-IAEA

Nuclear technologies provide competitive and often unique solutions to help fight hunger, reduce malnutrition, improve environmental sustainability, and ensure food safety and authenticity. FAO and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) work in strategic partnership to assist Members in using these technologies safely and appropriately. In 2021 the long-standing collaboration was strengthened through the upgrading of the Joint Division to the Joint FAO/IAEA Centre.

The Joint FAO/IAEA Centre and its Agriculture and Biotechnology Laboratory coordinates and supports applied research through more than 25 coordinated research projects annually where over 400 international and national research institutions and experimental stations cooperate. It also supports more than 200 national and regional technical cooperation projects every year to transfer these technologies to Members. Unique FAO/IAEA Laboratories perform applied and adaptive research and development in order to provide standards, protocols, guidelines, training and specialized services.