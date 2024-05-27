PHILIPPINES, May 27 - Press Release

May 27, 2024 Villanueva Emphasizes the Need to Uphold Right Values in Good Governance During the first anniversary celebration of the Philippines for Jesus Movement - Batangas Chapter, Senator Joel Villanueva emphasized the importance of leaders upholding the right values in good governance. "Filipinos deserve only the best and must demand efficient and transparent service from their government leaders," he said. Villanueva proudly reported the accomplishments of the upper chamber during his stint as the Senate Majority Leader of the 1st and 2nd regular sessions of the 19th Congress, debunking news on issues concerning the performance of the previous Senate leadership. A total of 245 bills and resolutions were passed, with 18 bills included in the Legislative Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC). Sixty-two bills were enacted into law, 49 passed by both Houses or awaiting bicameral conference committee reports, 9 pending the President's signature, and 125 adopted resolutions. He also reminded the audience to choose leaders who can truly work for the nation and strengthen its moral fabric, especially now that the 2025 elections are approaching. At this early stage, Villanueva urged the electorate to demand higher standards from individuals aspiring to run for office and to vote for leaders who are righteous and principled. "Kayo po ang may-ari ng inyong kinabukasan. Kung ang mamanahin ninyo ay isang bulok na pamahalaan, huwag kayong pumayag. May magagawa po kayo," he told the crowd of over 2,000 youth leaders, students, local leaders, and members of the Christian community. The senator also called on the youth to have a passionate love for God and country, which can stem from having a purpose and experiencing change or transformation. Amid discussions on the passage of the Absolute Divorce bill in the House of Representatives, Villanueva said the youth must step up and raise their voices for leaders who can deliver genuine service and remain vigilant against policies that contradict the Christian faith. "We must speak up and be ready to do even the unpopular thing if we truly love this country," he added. Villanueva also stated that every person can make a difference if they aim for the genuine good of their fellow citizens and their nation. "The position does not define the mission," Villanueva said, vowing to remain steadfast in his work within the Christian community and as an elected public servant. One of his legislative advocacies is the passage of Senate Bill No. 936 or the National Values, Etiquette and Moral Uprightness Act which seeks to promote good governance by instilling moral uprightness in the public and private sector. In the 18th Congress, he championed the passage of Republic Act No. 11476 or the Good Manners and Right Conduct and Values Education Act which mandates the inclusion of values education in basic education curriculum. Panatilihin ang right values sa mabuting pamamahala – Villanueva Binigyang-diin ni Senador Joel Villanueva ang kahalagahan ng pagpapanatili ng right values sa good governance o mabuting pamamahala. "Filipinos deserve only the best and must demand efficient and transparent service from their government leaders," pahayag ni Villanueva sa pagdiriwang ng unang anibersaryo ng Philippines for Jesus Movement - Batangas Chapter. Sa nasabing pagtitipon, ibinahagi ni Villanueva ang mga nagawa ng Senado sa panahon ng kanyang panunungkulan bilang Senate Majority leader sa 1st at 2nd regular session ng 19th Congress. May kabuuang 245 bills at resolutions ang naipasa ng Senado, kung saan 18 panukala ang kasama sa Legislative Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC) priority measures. May 62 panukala naman ang naging batas; 49 ang naipasa sa dalawang Kapulungan ng Kongreso o naghihintay ng bicameral conference committee reports; siyam ang naghihintay ng lagda ng Pangulo; at 125 naman ang adopted resolutions. Pinaalalahanan pa ni Villanueva ang mga dumalo sa pagtitipon na pumili ng lider na tunay na naglilingkod para sa bayan at palakasin ang kanilang moral fabric lalo na't nalalapit na ang 2025 halalan. Hinimok din niya ang publiko na magkaroon ng mas mataas na pamantayan para sa mga indibidwal na nagnanais tumakbo sa pampublikong posisyon at iboto ang mga lider na matuwid at may prinsipyo. "Kayo po ang may-ari ng inyong kinabukasan. Kung ang mamanahin ninyo ay isang bulok na pamahalaan, huwag kayong pumayag. May magagawa po kayo," sabi pa ng senador sa 2,000 kataong dumalo sa pagtitipon na kinabibilangan ng mga youth leader, estudyante, local leader, at miyembro ng Christian community. Nanawagan din si Villanueva sa mga kabataan na mahalin ang Diyos at bayan na maaaring ipakita sa pamamagitan ng pagkakaroon ng mabuting layunin at makabuluhang pagbabago. Sa gitna ng talakayan sa pagpasa ng Absolute Divorce bill sa House of Representatives, sinabi ni Villanueva na dapat mag-step up ang mga kabataan at iparating ang kanilang boses sa mga lider na maghahatid ng tunay na serbisyo at manatiling mapagbantay laban sa mga polisiya na sumasalungat sa pananampalatayang Kristiyano. "We must speak up and be ready to do even the unpopular thing if we truly love this country," sabi ni Villanueva. Sabi pa ng senador, bawat tao ay maaaring gumawa ng pagkakaiba kung layunin nila ang tunay na kabutihan ng kanilang kapwa mamamayan at ng kanilang bayan. "The position does not define the mission," ayon kay Villanueva na nangakong mananatiling matatag sa kanyang gawain sa Christian community at bilang halal na lingkod-bayan. Ilan sa mga kanyang legislative advocacy ay ang pagpasa ng Senate Bill No. 936 o National Values, Etiquette and Moral Uprightness Act na naglalayong isulong ang good governance sa pamamagitan ng pagtuturo ng moral uprightness sa pampubliko at pribadong sektor. Sa 18th Congress, nanguna si Villanueva sa pagpasa ng Republic Act No. 11476 o Good Manners and Right Conduct and Values Education Act na nag-aatas sa pagsama ng values education sa basic education curriculum.